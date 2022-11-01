ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHEC to provide update on Flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases in SC

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide an update on Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases.

DHEC officials are hosting this meeting to increase public awareness about the risks of flu, RSV and COVID-19.

On Monday, DHEC reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the season .

RSV, also known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is typically seen in children but this year they are seeing an increase in adults getting RSV as well.

