Cross country and football: Select Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for Oct. 24 - 30
Every week, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. This week's polls will run until Thursday at 7 p.m. Voting is restricted to once hourly through public IP addresses. Descriptions...
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Second-half goals by Erika Murphy, Kayden Williams send Central Dauphin back to 4A soccer final
No. 2 seed Central Dauphin is headed back to the championship round of the District 3 4A girls soccer tournament. Despite controlling long minutes of the first half Tuesday, the Rams found themselves trailing No. 3 Warwick at the break. Olivia Shertzer’s unassisted goal just 7:10 into the match was the difference.
South Jersey, Group 2 boys soccer semifinals roundup, Nov. 2 (PHOTOS)
Senior Josh Moreland scored twice to help lead eighth-seeded Sterling to a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Willingboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Willingboro. Sterling will next face off against sixth-seeded Delran in the final on Saturday. Senior Braden Sheehan gave Sterling (10-8-1)...
After falling in vocational, South Shore Tech girls volleyball team has more to play for
HANOVER —When there’s a bond of sisterhood amongst a team, no game or circumstance can shake that. Just take a look at the South Shore Tech girls volleyball team's regular season. With a pair of sisters on the team, off the court team activities, and comradery to go...
Economopoulos sisters, Hannah Sanson help Lower Dauphin advance past Northern to District 3 3A title game
HUMMELSTOWN - Lower Dauphin will be playing for the District 3 3A girls soccer title. The Falcons (17-3-1) punched their ticket Monday with a 3-1 win over Northern, and they will face Greencastle-Antrim, which defeated Twin Valley Monday, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eagle View Middle School for the title.
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team falls to Northern Lebanon in D3, 3A semifinal round
The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team saw its undefeated season come to end Tuesday night in a hard-fought loss to unbeaten Northern Lebanon in the District 3, Class 3A semifinal round. However, the top-seeded Blue Devils successful season is not over. Greencastle-Antrim (18-1) can qualify for berth in the upcoming PIAA...
