Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
saltlakemagazine.com
Ask the Experts: Chef Tony Copernoll
After 24 years of serving up locally-flavored cuisine in Salt Lake City, Spencer’s for Steak & Chops welcomed a fresh face a little over a year ago: Executive Chef Tony Coppernoll joined the team, straight from a stint at the Waldorf Astoria in Key West, Florida. Chef Tony was...
gastronomicslc.com
SLC chocolate festival returns for eleventh installment
After taking two years of Covid-induced (online) hiatus, Caputo’s annual chocolate festival is back for 2022 in person. This year’s event marks eleven consecutive years for the celebration of craft chocolate, with each episode centering around one specific name in the world of craft chocolate. Prior events have seen producers from afar as the UK and Iceland head to SLC.
Ogden, Utah Halloween ‘Beetlejuice Girl’ Has Been Found
(ABC 4) Ogden, Utah is filled with joy after finding the trick-or-treater with a huge heart. Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt. On Oct. 31, Halloween, one Utah family was amazed by the actions of one...
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
kvnutalk
Latter-day Saint church’s celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity – Cache Valley Daily
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its annual celebration of Latin American culture on Saturday, November 5. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic measures, the event is returning to the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
eastidahonews.com
Utah high school suspends student for donning a Ku Klux Klan Halloween costume
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — Just a day after a video taken at a Cedar City Walmart depicting teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates went viral and prompted police and school inquiries, Springville High School suspended a student for wearing racist attire. On Monday, a student came to Springville...
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
eastidahonews.com
22-year-old makes it into the Top 10 of nationwide dance competition, hopes for your votes
IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old has danced her way into being in the Top 10 of a nationwide dance competition to potentially meet one of her favorite singers and dancers. But she can’t do it without your vote. Rebekah McInnes grew up in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls...
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
sandyjournal.com
Make-A-Wish Utah and BD grants a young girl’s wish
Milly is a 9-year-old who loves science, bugs, dinosaurs, volcanoes and exploring the world. As a second-grader, she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder but it hasn’t slowed her down. This fall, Make-A-Wish Utah and BD Sandy threw a tropical-themed proclamation party to surprise Milly with the granting...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
theprp.com
Silent Planet To Miss Salt Lake City, UT Show After Being Involved In Van Accident
Silent Planet have announced that they were involved in a van accident amid their overnight trek across Wyoming on their way to tonight’s (November 03rd) planned show in Salt Lake City, UT. As a result of the accident, the Californian metalcore outfit will be unable to make their aforementioned live performance in Salt Lake City, UT.
Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?
Enrollment is dropping in many of Utah’s public schools. Utah’s declining birth rate, gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice options are likely contributing.
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Salt Lake City landmarks to ‘Light the World in Teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3
Two Salt Lake City landmarks, the Salt Palace Convention Center and Utah Governor's Mansion, together with more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
kslsports.com
BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games
PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
Comments / 0