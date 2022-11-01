ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saltlakemagazine.com

Ask the Experts: Chef Tony Copernoll

After 24 years of serving up locally-flavored cuisine in Salt Lake City, Spencer’s for Steak & Chops welcomed a fresh face a little over a year ago: Executive Chef Tony Coppernoll joined the team, straight from a stint at the Waldorf Astoria in Key West, Florida. Chef Tony was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

SLC chocolate festival returns for eleventh installment

After taking two years of Covid-induced (online) hiatus, Caputo’s annual chocolate festival is back for 2022 in person. This year’s event marks eleven consecutive years for the celebration of craft chocolate, with each episode centering around one specific name in the world of craft chocolate. Prior events have seen producers from afar as the UK and Iceland head to SLC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sandyjournal.com

Make-A-Wish Utah and BD grants a young girl’s wish

Milly is a 9-year-old who loves science, bugs, dinosaurs, volcanoes and exploring the world. As a second-grader, she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder but it hasn’t slowed her down. This fall, Make-A-Wish Utah and BD Sandy threw a tropical-themed proclamation party to surprise Milly with the granting...
SANDY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
PROVO, UT

