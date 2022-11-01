Read full article on original website
the truth
4d ago
DAMN DO it DUSTIN! IF the golf channel doesn't start reporting on liv golf I am canceling my golf channel! The only golfers I want to watch are playing liv golf!!
Golf Channel
Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes
Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
golfmagic.com
Pro labels LIV Golf's Patrick Reed "deranged" after American seeks $1bn payout
Eddie Pepperell labelled LIV Golf's Patrick Reed potentially "the most deranged individual on the planet" after news broke the American filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the media, taking his claims to $1bn. In case the news passed you by, Reed's attorney Larry Klayman announced earlier in the week...
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge
Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash
Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy shows off impressive trophy room, but needs to find a better place for his FedEx Cups
The thing about racking up trophies like Rory McIlroy is that you need a place to put them. So it should come as no surprise to learn the 23-time PGA Tour winner and four-time major champ has a beautiful room dedicated to his first-place prizes. These awards come in all...
Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
Jim Nantz says he'd like to call the Masters '51 times, as bizarre as that sounds'
Jim Nantz recently announced he’ll call his final Final Four next spring. So does the voice of the Masters have an idea when he’ll make his last drive down Magnolia Lane to cover the event for CBS Sports?. “The Masters, I would like to do it 51 times,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?
It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93
Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
Tiger Woods Hit a Hole-in-One at His First Pro Game. The Ball Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction.
Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
Dow Finsterwald became a footnote in history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join. More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, he devoted his life to golf...
Champion Golfer Sues Fox
Star golfer Patrick Reed has filed a lawsuit against Fox Sports and The New York Post, according to Barrett Sports Media. Reed filed the lawsuit this week against media organizations, including Fox Sports, the Post, and writer Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.
Bubba Watson Says He Was “Paid Behind Closed Doors” to Play PGA Tour Events
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson told ESPN that he was paid to show up at particular PGA Tour events, a practice that violates Tour
DP World Tour Following PGA Tour in Guaranteeing Money to Players
Players will be guaranteed earnings, following in the PGA Tour’s footsteps.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm just came up clutch with a random act of kindness for Max Homa
Jon Rahm was on hand to help new dad and fellow PGA Tour pro Max Homa after he welcomed the birth of his baby boy. Homa, who now has five PGA Tour wins to his name since 2019, was delighted with the arrival of Cam Andrew Homa on October 30.
Golf Digest
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Golf.com
How short does a putt need to be for an acceptable gimme?
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. To concede, or not to concede. That is the question. Whether you...
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Saturday tee times, how to watch event
For the fourth time in as many weeks, the PGA Tour is in a new country. El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba hosts the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The course is a par-71 layout measuring at 7,017 yards. Greg Norman was the architect, and Viktor Hovland is a two-time defending champion.
