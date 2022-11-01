Sienna Miller claimed she was "offered less than half" the weekly pay of what a male costar would be making for a play they were doing on Broadway Sienna Miller is revealing details about a negative reaction she says she once got after bringing up the topic of equal pay with a Broadway producer. In her December cover story for British Vogue, the 40-year-old actress claimed she was "offered less than half" the weekly pay of what a male costar would make for a play they were doing...

