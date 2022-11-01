Read full article on original website
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline
More than four years after meeting on set, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas found love after heartbreak. News broke in November 2019 that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage. While he listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, the Selling Sunset star marked […]
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Marvelous Romance
Loki's in love! Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton played a married couple in the 2019 revival of the play Betrayal — and a real-life romance quickly blossomed between the two. The play, which centers on a woman having an affair with her husband's best friend and the various betrayals that result, opened in London in […]
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline
Funny Valentines, indeed! When Judd Apatow signed on to produce the 1996 film The Cable Guy, he had no idea he’d be meeting the love of his life, Leslie Mann, during pre-production. Or maybe, deep down, he did know something big was about to happen. "'There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'" the University of Southern […]
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Relationship Timeline
Almost 20 years and counting! Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron's chance meeting at a 2002 event in Australia led to a lifetime of happiness for the pair. Looking back at their first encounter at the "very pretentious party” years later, the comedian admitted that he knew immediately that the actress was The One for him. […]
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'
Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in Death of a Salesman on Broadway
Michael J. Fox and Wendell Pierce previously costarred on the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show Michael J. Fox is reconnecting with an old friend. On Wednesday, the Back to the Future star took in Broadway's production of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and reunited with the show's star Wendell Pierce, with whom Fox costarred in the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show. Fox, 63, brought his 33-year-old son Sam to the play and posed for photos with Pierce, 58,...
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set
A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming She Said
"I've never played a person who's still alive," She Said's Carey Mulligan told PEOPLE of playing one of the New York Times journalists who exposed sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein Carey Mulligan took on one of the most explosive scandals in recent history with her latest role. The Academy Award nominee, 37, told PEOPLE she "took it very seriously" playing one of the New York Times journalists who exposed the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein as she arrived at Friday's Los Angeles premiere of She Said...
Sienna Miller Says She Was Once Told to 'F--- Off' by Broadway Producer After Asking About Equal Pay
Sienna Miller claimed she was "offered less than half" the weekly pay of what a male costar would be making for a play they were doing on Broadway Sienna Miller is revealing details about a negative reaction she says she once got after bringing up the topic of equal pay with a Broadway producer. In her December cover story for British Vogue, the 40-year-old actress claimed she was "offered less than half" the weekly pay of what a male costar would make for a play they were doing...
