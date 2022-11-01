Read full article on original website
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid
A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Cops make arrest after threat against NJ synagogues — ‘Everyone remain vigilant’
A person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night. Interlaken police in Monmouth County reported via a Nixle alert that the person who made the threat was a "lone actor who is an extremist." The news came during a call with state faith based leaders.
New York man sentenced for hit-and-run, eluding in Seaside Heights
A Staten Island man who caused an accident in Seaside Heights, fled the scene, and led police on a pursuit around and then outside of the borough has received a prison sentence. Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, New York previously pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced to five...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
NJ police keep up presence in Jewish communities
LAKEWOOD — As the largest Jewish population in New Jersey prepares for the Sabbath, police are assuring residents that a large police presence will continue. The FBI confirmed that a person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night but did not disclose the individual's identity or location.
Suspect from one of three 24-hour shooting incidents in Long Branch is arrested
A Monmouth County man who is allegedly responsible for one of three shootings in a 24-hour period last month between Long Branch and West Long Branch has been arrested and charged, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. The gunman from one of three shootings that took place over...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings
LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Paterson, NJ cops suspended without pay as man remains missing 9 months later
PATERSON — Two police officers, who are two of the last known people to have seen Felix DeJesus, has been suspended without pay for violating procedures the night of his disappearance. Jacob Feliciano and Dodi Zorilla were suspended for 90 days following an Internal Affairs investigation, according to findings...
NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend
More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves. Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend...
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
FBI in NJ reports credible threat against synagogues
NEWARK — The FBI says it has received credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the message said.
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism
A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer
Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
