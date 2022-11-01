Read full article on original website
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: $12 million marina paid for by federal funds sits shuttered
PORT EADS, La. — A high-end marina built at the end of Plaquemines Parish, using Louisiana federal tax dollars to fund it, is anything but a sportsman's paradise. The price tag was over $12 million, and it's now abandoned, leaving many asking questions and others passing the blame. If...
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
WDSU
New Orleans Civil Service Commission approves NOPD retention, recruitment plan
The city is now able to move forward with its bold plan to try and get more officers to join and stay with the New Orleans Police Department. The Civil Service Commission has approved Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration's plan to give nearly $30 million towards recruitment and retention for the NOPD.
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
WDSU
New Orleans City Council votes against new garbage contracts, set to discuss again in 2 weeks
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans ongoing trash issues hit another snag on Thursday when the city council voted against funding new garbage contracts. The city of New Orleans confirmed that the snag will not affect garbage pick up or the recently returned recycling for people in Service Group 2 and Service Group 3 next week.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
WDSU
Uptown residents demand answers after unfinished projects cause safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — Uptown New Orleans residents are pushing for a concrete timeline and transparency from the city over delayed roadwork. They say they want answers from the city after injuries and property damage have been reported from the incomplete work. Neighbors say the city is playing "the blame...
WDSU
Plaquemines Parish officials distribute bottled water to people affected by saltwater in systems
Plaquemines Parish residents under a drinking water advisory will receive bottled water this week from the parish. This comes as the area deals with saltwater being pushed into water systems because of low Mississippi River levels. Parish officials say the advisory was put into effect for residents living from the...
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans. The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
WDSU
New Orleans man makes it his mission to save history by cataloguing city's street tiles
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents and tourists alike step on a piece of history everyday. New Orleans street tiles are walked by, torn up and cracked to pieces. Most are disappearing. "We have lost 700, almost 800 sets," said Mike Styborski. "Around 17 percent of the tiles we...
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish searching for kids accused of detonating device in mailbox
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Deputies are searching for a group of kids in Jefferson Parish accused of detonating a device inside a mailbox on Halloween night. The sheriff's office released a video of an explosive that went off along Ormond Place in River Ridge. Shrapnel was found more than 60 feet away.
