Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
AEW Rampage Match Had Been Planned For Several Months
A previously unfathomable match has been scheduled for the forthcoming AEW Rampage, a bout that has reportedly been in the works for several months. Retaining the AEW All Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix on the latest AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy earned the right to an All Atlantic City Dream Match for the subsequent episode of Rampage. That will see ‘Freshly Squeezed’ defend the title against NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata.
Ric Flair Calls Out WWE Following Re-Removal From Iconic Intro
World Wrestling Entertainment has once again removed “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair from its opening on their television programming, as well as his signature “Woooo” and he is not happy about it. Taking to Twitter to point out his exclusion after watching the Crown Jewel event...
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Ex-Competitor
WWE is looking back to the future once again as they consider bringing in another former star to bolster the company’s women’s division says a new report. In 2020 and 2021, WWE’s roster was decimated through a series of cuts that saw dozens and dozens of stars released from their contracts. Put down to budget cuts at the time, the cuts ceased and many have since been reversed ever since Triple H took over as the company’s Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him
Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
Multiple AEW Talents Pushing For House Shows To Be Introduced
The AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett has led to further reports about the company’s plan to start doing live events more often. Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2nd edition of Dynamite when he smashed a guitar over the head of Darby Allin after Jay Lethal cheated to beat Allin.
Bray Wyatt References The Fiend During Crown Jewel Promo
Bray Wyatt would be present for WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, with “The Eater of Worlds” once again addressing demons, and during so, the mysterious Uncle Howdy would make another appearance, again confronting Wyatt. But a couple of things were different this time at Crown Jewel:...
Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming
A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
Former Wrestling Manager: “Goldberg Was A Crappy Worker”
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that Goldberg does not deserve to have his place in the WWE Hall of Fame and calling him a “crappy worker,” accusing him of ending the career of Bret “The Hitman” Hart at Starrcade 1999 after he kicked him in the head during a match.
WWE Interested In Working With Jake Paul Again
Jake Paul made an appearance at Crown Jewel this past Saturday, and according to reports from PWInsider, there appears to be a future in WWE for the younger Paul brother when the time comes. Logan Paul was matched up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown...
New Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
New champions have been crowned at WWE Crown Jewel after Nikki Cross shockingly interjected herself in one of the huge matches on the show. Just days after winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL, Asuka and Alexa Bliss put their title on the line against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Bizarre Reason John Laurinaitis Threatened To Fire WWE Coach
A former WWE coach has revealed the unusual reason that former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis threatened to fire him. John Laurinaitis has long been a controversial figure in the wrestling business through his role as the Head of Talent Relations in WWE. He was let go from his role amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct that he and Vince McMahon were both implicated. Some went so far as to say that they “celebrated” Laurinaitis’ firing.
Bianca Belair Is The Last Woman Standing At Crown Jewel
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continues to prove why she is The EST of WWE as she defeats Bayley at Crown Jewel. Bayley returned to WWE screens after over a year out of action with a serious injury at SummerSlam 2022 and instantly confronted Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. The two women clashed in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle with Bayley pinning the champion.
WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Confirmed (SPOILERS)
With Crown Jewel about to kick off the match order for the event has been revealed with a huge bout to kick off the show. WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will kick off proceedings in Saudi Arabia as he does battle with Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate will be hoping to avenge his loss to Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble where he was dethroned as WWE Champion.
Tony Khan Talks Expanding AEW Live Events In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the possibility of the company expanding its live event schedule moving forward in 2023. The growth of AEW has been remarkable since the company was formed at the beginning of 2019. The company has toured across the United States for television shows and pay-per-views but to date, the company has only held one official ‘house show’ that wasn’t televised.
Tony Khan Continues To Avoid Addressing Status Of The Elite & CM Punk In AEW
Tony Khan is willing to talk about almost anything AEW-related…except for the Elite/CM Punk situation. Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently and was asked about a variety of different subjects. He spoke about Shibata’s appearance, Mike Tyson’s return, and much more. with each question, Khan gave a detailed answer and did his best to praise someone or something.
