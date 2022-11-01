Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HSFB Level 3: Bay Port & Kimberly set up showdown; Springs beats Coleman
(WFRV) – In the final home games of the high school football postseason, Northeast Wisconsin teams braved a state-wide rainstorm to provide plenty of action on the gridiron, including a few instances of payback and a thrilling night of playoff games. Click the video for highlights and read about each game below. Division 1: Bay […]
doorcountydailynews.com
Storm upset Eagles on rainy night on U102.1
The Kewaunee Storm pulled off the upset of all upsets Friday night in Southern Door, as the Storm beat the Eagles 15-12 to win a regional final. Kewaunee opened the game with a flea flicker, as Jesse Morales-Hernandez flipped it to Mitchell Thompson who found Peyton Kohnle for a 60 yard gain. Thompson would then drive the pile for a one yard touchdown.
Brussels, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kewaunee High School football team will have a game with Southern Door High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wtaq.com
GB wins final tune up
The Green Bay Phoenix held off Michigan Tech 72-66 Thursday night at the Kress Events Center to finish 2 for 2 in exhibition games. Cade Meyer led GB with 22 points, former Ashwaubenon Jaguar Marcus Tomashek carried the Huskies with 22. The Phoenix led by 11 at the half but cold free throwing shooting (13/25 for the game) allowed Tech to make it interesting late. Green Bay will now open it’s regular season at Indiana State next Tuesday night.
wtaq.com
Alex Antetokounmpo Makes Herd Debut
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fans flocked to the Oshkosh Arena on Friday night in anticipation of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Alex Antetokounmpo’s first Wisconsin Herd Appearance. I think it’s a big selling point,” said fan Spencer Hadel. “Especially with Rayjon leaving, it’s going to be good to see...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
seehafernews.com
Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton
Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
WBAY Green Bay
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
wtaq.com
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets
Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.
wtaq.com
Airports Going Green Conference to Include Director of Green Bay Airport
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The director of Green Bay’s airport is invited to speak at the national Airports Going Green conference, after being the first airport in the world to be certified for responsible water management and stewardship. Marty Piette will be a panelist at the conference, which runs November 14-16 in Chicago. The panel will discuss water conservation strategies which provided social, environmental, and economic benefits to their communities.
94.3 Jack FM
Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball players and billionaire dreamers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
WBAY Green Bay
Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview. An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.
wtaq.com
Police and Fire Commission Names Two Finalists for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission have named two finalists for the position of Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Finalists are:. Robert Goplin, who currently serves as Assistant Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. He is a 25 year veteran of the department.
wtaq.com
New Addition To The Oshkosh School Board
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh School Board has selected its newest board member. The board selected Oshkosh Area School District parent Angie Lee to fill the vacant seat created by the resignation of Bob Poeschl. Poeschl, the former board president, resigned in September. Lee will fulfill Poeschl’s term,...
Comments / 0