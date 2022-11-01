ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Storm upset Eagles on rainy night on U102.1

The Kewaunee Storm pulled off the upset of all upsets Friday night in Southern Door, as the Storm beat the Eagles 15-12 to win a regional final. Kewaunee opened the game with a flea flicker, as Jesse Morales-Hernandez flipped it to Mitchell Thompson who found Peyton Kohnle for a 60 yard gain. Thompson would then drive the pile for a one yard touchdown.
KEWAUNEE, WI
High School Football PRO

Brussels, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KEWAUNEE, WI
wtaq.com

GB wins final tune up

The Green Bay Phoenix held off Michigan Tech 72-66 Thursday night at the Kress Events Center to finish 2 for 2 in exhibition games. Cade Meyer led GB with 22 points, former Ashwaubenon Jaguar Marcus Tomashek carried the Huskies with 22. The Phoenix led by 11 at the half but cold free throwing shooting (13/25 for the game) allowed Tech to make it interesting late. Green Bay will now open it’s regular season at Indiana State next Tuesday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Alex Antetokounmpo Makes Herd Debut

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fans flocked to the Oshkosh Arena on Friday night in anticipation of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Alex Antetokounmpo’s first Wisconsin Herd Appearance. I think it’s a big selling point,” said fan Spencer Hadel. “Especially with Rayjon leaving, it’s going to be good to see...
OSHKOSH, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton

Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Airports Going Green Conference to Include Director of Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The director of Green Bay’s airport is invited to speak at the national Airports Going Green conference, after being the first airport in the world to be certified for responsible water management and stewardship. Marty Piette will be a panelist at the conference, which runs November 14-16 in Chicago. The panel will discuss water conservation strategies which provided social, environmental, and economic benefits to their communities.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball players and billionaire dreamers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview. An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.
LEDGEVIEW, WI
wtaq.com

New Addition To The Oshkosh School Board

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh School Board has selected its newest board member. The board selected Oshkosh Area School District parent Angie Lee to fill the vacant seat created by the resignation of Bob Poeschl. Poeschl, the former board president, resigned in September. Lee will fulfill Poeschl’s term,...
OSHKOSH, WI

