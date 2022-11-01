Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. We get video packages, previews, and predictions for the matches coming on today’s show. You can watch the complete Kickoff show below.
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
Jake Paul Poses With Brock Lesnar In Saudi Arabia (Photo), Paul Heyman/Crown Jewel, More
– Jake Paul is in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. As noted, the Paul Brother appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference on Friday, being introduced as the bodyguard of Logan Paul ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns at the show. While in town, Paul snapped a photo with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. Check out the image below.
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
WWE SmackDown Results – November 4, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
Restrictions in Place for the Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face the Great Muta on New Year’s Day at their The New Year 2023 event from Nippon Budokan. Many people were surprised to see the match booked because WWE usually does not allow talent...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/2/22)
This week Dynamite was solid on paper but the show lacked a bit. Not much focus on Full Gear. No MJF, and honestly a couple of meaningless matches. It was okay at best but there is still a big issue plaguing AEW weekly TV. Addressing ROH Segments. Alright so, Ring...
Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback Not Unnoticed by WWE, Latest on Cabana’s AEW Status
Colt Cabana’s return on Dynamite Wednesday night was well received by fans in attendance and those posting on social media. It appears that WWE was paying attention as well. WrestleVotes tweeted today that Cabana’s return did not go unnoticed at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. WrestleVotes wrote, “Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now…”
Looking At Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Debut
Yesterday afternoon, The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez made headlines when he revealed rumors of a “big surprise” for AEW Dynamite last night. Alvarez explained that while he didn’t know the particulars of the reveal, it was told to him the fans would be talking about this debut on social media after the show. Matty wondered if this would be yet another free agent acquisition by Tony Khan, who seems rather fond of adding just about anybody on the free agent market to his roster. While there are certainly positives and negatives to that philosophy, considering that you can either call it a roster with depth or a bloated roster with underutilized talent, but that’s a different discussion for another day.
NJPW Battle Autumn Final Night Results – November 5, 2022
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 16 Results – November 5, 2022. United Empire (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon. Los Ingobnrables De Japon would start this match off fast with tandem dropkicks, sending United Empire to the floor before dual dives. TJP would avoid a double team in the corner, before Francesco Akira would help him to gain control of the match. A slingshot dropkick on the floor stunned Bushi & Akira dove onto both challengers.
Participants Revealed for AEW Winter is Coming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the tournament bracket for the 2022 AEW Winter is Coming world title eliminator tournament was revealed. The winner will face the champion at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Decembe. Here are the matches:. * Eddie...
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Preview
WWE Crown Jewel takes places this Saturday, and the guys on the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to preview it! Join Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they preview the show match by match and give their thoughts and predictions. Give it a listen!
What Happened After AEW Rampage Went Off The Air
After AEW Rampage went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo segment where he made the promise that he and Wardlow would not give any quarter moving forward, PWInsider reports. Tony Khan came out and was about to speak, but the Factory immediately cut him off. They gathered in the ring so that QT Marshall could perform a song that was themed around the state of New Jersey. T.
Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them. Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he...
Top AEW Star Teases Possible Heel Turn
Samoa Joe and Wardlow won again this week in the main event of AEW Rampage, but it appears that they will not be a team for long. Powerhouse Hobbs took the stage after the match and Warlow pushed Samoa Joe to the side as he prepared to face Hobbs. The camera picked up on Joe’s displeasure at being pushed to the sidelines, which the announcers acknowledged.
WWE NXT Star Could Have Main Roster Debut Similar to Kevin Owens
It has been reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com that Triple H has high hopes for WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, and it is possible that Waller will end up having a main roster debut in a manner comparable to that of Kevin Owens. The following was mentioned by WrestleVotes to Dangoor:
