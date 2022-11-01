ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Wraps Two-Night Run at Capitol Theatre

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 completed the second of two performances at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. on Friday night. The tour, which performs the music of the Band's legendary 1976 farewell performance, features an impressive lineup of musicians, including Warren Haynes and Don Was with Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin and Mark Mullins & the Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint).
PORT CHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Q 105.7

Don’t Miss These 10 Capital Region Christmas Movie Screenings

Some people argue whether Christmas is the best holiday, but what’s not up for debate is that Christmas, hands-down, has the best movies of any holiday. It’s not even close. Since the 1920s, Hollywood has been churning out enough Christmas classics to keep you watching 24/7 from Thanksgiving clean through to the 25th.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Want To Buy A Lake House? Upstate NY Village Named Top U.S. Spot

Many of us that enjoy the outdoors, constantly explore the vacation housing market, especially near lakes. Boating, fishing, hiking and skiing are often popular activities for those seeking that perfect, quiet getaway from the day-to-day craziness of everyday life. The vacation housing market skyrocketed during the pandemic. Even with mortgage rates hitting decade old highs, there is still a brisk demand for that perfect lake house. One Adirondack village now can stake the claim as the "best place to buy a lake house."
SARANAC LAKE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train

HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
RHINEBECK, NY
Q 105.7

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Judge Hears Arguments Related to Stolen Eagles Lyrics

Three men accused of attempting to sell stolen Eagles lyrics appeared in court in New York City on Friday. Judge Curtis Farber heard arguments from each of the men's attorneys and set a date for a final decision to be made on Jan. 13. All three men — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, book trader Glenn Horowitz and rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski — were charged in July in the case, which involves approximately 100 pages of Don Henley’s handwritten notes and lyrics, including various songs from the band's 1976 album, Hotel California.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
