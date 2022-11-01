Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Colorado’s Most Popular Baby Names May Surprise You
Would you be surprised to learn Sebastian is one of the most popular baby names in Colorado? Would you be at all shocked to discover Charlotte is one of the most common names for baby girls for the last year?. According to Social Security Online, these names were the most...
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
Holidays Offer Rare Chance To Drive Across Colorado’s Royal Gorge
Under normal circumstances, vehicles cannot drive across Colorado's Royal Gorge, the tallest suspension bridge in the United States. For a few weeks this holiday season, that's going to change. Starting mid-November 2022, the Royal Gorge will become a drive-thru lights display extravaganza. Your Chance To 'Drive' Across Colorado's Royal Gorge.
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
The History of City Market in Grand Junction Colorado
Did you know City Market has been in Grand Junction for nearly 100 years?. Through the years, Grand Junction has seen grocery stores come and go, but City Market has been a grocery mainstay for a lot of years. City Market in Grand Junction Starts In 1924. It all started...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather
If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
See 12 of the Oldest Homes for Sale in Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction is crafty. Properties of historical significance are scattered all over town. Some of these places like Stranges Grocery are well-known, while others are unmarked and sometimes forgotten. We are lucky that many of the original homes that are still standing in the historic district are well-marked, and well-cared...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
Questions We In Grand Junction Colorado Would Ask On a First Date
First dates can be anything from nerve-wracking to exciting. If you want to get to know someone, you have to ask questions. These are a handful of questions we in Grand Junction, Colorado would ask on a first date. I asked on Facebook, "What would be the funniest question to...
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 8