Albert J. Parick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick. He was a 1943...
Alfreda “Freida” (Cummings) Elias, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfreda “Freida” Elias, beloved matriarch, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 1, at the age of 101. Freida was born on October 17, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of Alexander and Matina Cummings and was a lifelong area resident. Freida was...
Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., 84, of 107 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus, following a cardiac arrest. He was born March 17, 1938 in Georgia, the son of Clarence Howard Kitchen, Sr. and Lela...
Carol Ann (Lynn) Miller, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side. Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of...
Jack Dean Carter, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Dean Carter, age 77, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on February 27, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Pearl Irene (Scofield) and Samuel Alfred Carter. Jack was a 1963 graduate of Westminster High School, Westminster, Colorado and attended Springfield...
Janet Marie Sofranec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Fineran) Sofranec, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1933 in Youngstown to Neil and Marie Fineran. She married the love-of-her-life Joseph Sofranec in 1953 and they spent 66 blessed years in Poland, Ohio together...
Patricia R. Flaherty, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Patricia R. Flaherty who passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday October 28, 2022 at the age of 99. She was born on December 29, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Mayze McLaughlin. She graduated...
Georgia Mae Alicea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Georgia Mae Alicea, 63, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. in her residence. She was born August 7, 1959, in Warren, the daughter of the late Willard C. and Beverly (Double) McCauley. Georgia was a 1977 graduate of...
Charlotte Kortes, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Kortes, 97, of Girard, passed away on Thursday November 3, 2022 at her residence. Charlotte was born May 6, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Edgar and Viola (Hooper) Keen. Charlotte had worked at the Ohio Leather Works. She was a member of...
Vicki Lee Slutz, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lee Slutz, 76, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland Ohio, with her family by her side. Vicki was born on July 19, 1946 in Akron Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Doris Hutchison. She...
Karen Ann Simpkins, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow. Karen worked as a...
Randy G. Kostek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.
Ronald J. Fasline, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Ronald J. Fasline, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer and years of chronic pain caused by a very rare autoimmune disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) – giving him the distinction of literally being “one in a million.”
William “B.J.” Joseph Miller, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph “B.J.” Miller, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1979 in Salem, Ohio, to James J. Miller and Terry L. Straub. “B.J.” graduated from United Local High...
Janene E. (Wertman) Mirto, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janene Estelle Wertman Mirto, 81, passed away peacefully with her loving husband holding her hand on Tuesday morning, November, 1, 2022. Janene was born on January 7, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John James and Virginia Ruble Wertman. Janene graduated from South High...
Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, age 60, of Warren passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 20, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Norman “Norm” and Doris Maggs Newhouse. She...
Eugene R. “Bob” Scanlon, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.
Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
