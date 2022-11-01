Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash
MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Frederick Russell. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
cenlanow.com
Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash
KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet...
cenlanow.com
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officials announced that Quinton Tellis will not face trial for the murder of a ULM graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year prison sentence for other offenses.
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police searching for burglary suspects
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for two suspects who are allegedly responsible for several burglaries in the area. If you the whereabouts of the suspects in the picture above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
cenlanow.com
MISSING PERSONS: Bastrop Police searching for missing woman and her child
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks.
cenlanow.com
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
cenlanow.com
Rachel’s Challenge makes its way to El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
cenlanow.com
MAD on Ice starting soon in Arkansas
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., hosted by Murphy Arts Center, is coming back for another holiday season. The annual event will start on November 19, 2022, and will run until January 2, 2023. MAD on Ice...
Comments / 0