ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who does not call the plays

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372Ved_0iuR3UMo00

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired Tuesday morning following the team's Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, the team announced.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Although the team is fourth in passing attempts and ninth in passing yards, the Colts have averaged just 16.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The running game, meanwhile, ranks 25th in attempts in 29th in yards – likely due to 2021 leading rushing Jonathan Taylor's two-week ankle injury and the team's horrible 3.7 yards per attempt.

While it may be easy to pin the blame on Brady, it's not all his fault.

For one, Reich is actually the team's offensive play-caller – not Brady – which follows a familiar trend this season. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is also his team's offensive play-caller and the Broncos average slightly fewer points than the Colts. Indianapolis is also tied for first in giveaways this season with 16 and Matt Ryan led the league in interceptions with nine before he was benched.

Brady, 43, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 after three seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. He's coached four different quarterbacks during every year of his tenure: Andrew Luck in 2018, Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Ryan in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Several teams reportedly want NFL to push trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12

The NFL is finally catching on that fans love active and chaotic trade deadlines. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, several NFL teams have asked the league to move the trade deadline back two to four weeks, so it would coincide with Week 10 or Week 12, past the halfway point of the season. The goal, Schefter reported, would be to increase the amount of activity that takes place around the trade deadline.
Action News Jax

Packers WR Romeo Doubs leaves field on cart with ankle injury

The Green Bay Packers lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs to an ankle injury on Sunday, leaving an already struggling receiving corps shorthanded. Doubs injured his ankle on Green Bay's first play from scrimmage against the Detroit Lions. He caught a 25-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers and had his ankled rolled on a tackle. He needed help from trainers off the field and into the sideline medical tent. After a brief visit to the tent, he left the field on a cart to Green Bay's locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 10

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 10. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (51 percent rostered) Wilson has steadily climbed above the 50 percent...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy