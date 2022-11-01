Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Nebraska Leads Minnesota 10-0 Half
Nebraska 7 - 0 Nebraska started on the 25 after a touchback, a rare occurrence as of late. Anthony Grant took the first play 36 yards to midfield, and then Huskers rolled down the field to score on their opening possession. Grant had 60 yards on the drive, which featured short screen passes, and misdirection, including the 2-yard scoring run by Chubba Purdy.
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Michigan
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 11 road matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 12. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to...
Corn Nation
Week 10 Predictions: Huskers vs. Gophers
Mike: It’s Chair Week! And Minnesota brought their weather along as well. Patrick: Nebraska....please, bring back the chair. (For those of you who have forgotten, the $5 Broken Bits of Chair Trophy was the creation of Goldy Gopher and Faux Pelini in 2014, and pretty much disavowed by both athletic departments ever since, probably because they couldn’t get Barcalounger or La-Z-Boy to sponsor it. Nevermind that it’s really Nebraska’s only authentic Big Ten trophy for a matchup, in terms of Big Ten tradition. But it continues, albeit unofficially, as a fundraiser for Team Jack and a Minnesota children’s hospital.)
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Minnesota Beats Nebraska 20-13 (sigh)
Nebraska jumps out to a 10-0 lead, then lets the Gophers take the game as the offense does nothing the rest of the way. What’s so disheartening about this game is that, again, it appeared to be very winnable. Nebraska was more physical than Minnesota in the first half, and then it just went away.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Minnesota: The Game Thread Of The Chair!
The Gophers have a three-game winning streak. Perhaps I can get snapped today. There’s still time to donate to the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy!!!!. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Surface: FieldTurf. All-Time Series Record: : Minnesota leads, 35-25-2 Series in Lincoln: Nebraska leads 12-10 As...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Minnesota
It’s another Husker Football Weekend and it’s time for another Husker win and way past time for the Huskers to bring back the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy. Tanner Morgan may be the weakest link on the Minnesota team. The defensive front of Nebraska is going to get to the quarterback and force him to make mistakes, then the secondary is going to take advantage of that.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Decision Going Down to the Wire for Nebraska
Who starts at quarterback Saturday for Nebraska will be a game-time decision, interim head coach Mickey Joseph said after Thursday's practice. No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson is "trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said. "But you know my rule as far as injuries. He's got to tell me that he's ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you're ready or you're not. ... Right now, Casey is telling me he's ready to go."
Corn Nation
Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread
Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN. #4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT) » Big Ten Tournament Semifinals » Twitter Updates: @NebraskaSoccer. Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska...
Corn Nation
Minnesota vs Nebraska: Preview and Prediction
Minnesota comes into this game on a three-game winning streak against Nebraska, with two of those Gopher wins being of embarrassing fashion. In 2019, Minnesota bludgeoned our beloved Huskers 34-7, punishing our defense with physicality. 2020 saw a Gopher team that was missed 30-something players, including several starters, beat Nebraska in an empty Memorial Stadium 24-17.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
Kearney Hub
Husker Hot Topic: Should Nebraska start Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
Corn Nation
Cornman's Concepts
Https://cornmansconcepts.blogspot.com/2022/11/week-10-minnesota.html. Please check out this blog post. I am a student at the University of Nebraska Lincoln wanting to become a sports journalist. I would appreciate any and all feedback. Please take a moment to read my piece regarding the game versus Minnesota. Thank you,. The Corn Man.
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
Corn Nation
Five Heart Podcast 301: Nebraska Coaching Search - All You Hear Are Lies
I did a Five Heart Podcast episode live on YouTube, mostly to discuss the explosions of rumors that appeared yesterday, flying around Nebraska football like so many mosquitoes. I spent the first 30 minutes discussing Nebraska’s coaching search, then the remaining show talking a bit about the game ahead with...
Nebraska high school playoff volleyball highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our local high school playoff volleyball teams CLASS C2 #4 Oakland-Craig 3, #5 Southwest 2 CLASS D2 #1 Norfolk Catholic 3, #8 Nebraska Christian 0 #7 Cedar Catholic 3, #2 Cambridge 2
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Comments / 3