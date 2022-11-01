ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Escaped Inmate Captured By Authorities Near McAlester

--- An inmate has escaped the Jackie Brannon Corrections Center Saturday in McAlester, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC). Derik Taylor, 32, was unaccounted for at around 7:10 a.m. after he failed to report for kitchen duty, the DOC said. Local police officers and area hospitals were notified...
MCALESTER, OK
KTEN.com

Investigation after human remains found in Antlers

ANTLERS, Okla. (KTEN) — A mystery is unfolding in Antlers. Antlers police said officers and Pushmataha County deputies responded Sunday afternoon after receiving a report about possible human remains being located in a wooded area south of State Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. The Oklahoma State Bureau...
ANTLERS, OK
KTEN.com

Ada student's memory lives on through 'success bell'

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Before Wyatt Brown passed away in November of 2021, he had a vision: To bring a bell to Ada High School for students to ring whenever they want to share a success. One year later, his vision continues to ring throughout the halls of AHS.
ADA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Vian enters into contract to purchase Miss Lilly’s

Waives building permit for new Vian High School; Town in growth spurt. The Vian Board of Trustees met on Oct. 17 where following an executive session, the town and public works authority entered into a contract with Jesse Young, based on an agreement, to purchase the former Miss Lilly’s restaurant building for Town of Vian offices.
VIAN, OK
truecrimedaily

'Multiple' human remains found in river identified as 4 missing Oklahoma men

OKMULGEE, Okla. (TCD) -- Detectives reportedly discovered "multiple" human remains in a river amid a search for four missing men who have not been seen for about a week. On Oct. 14, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press conference a passerby saw "something that looked suspicious" in a river near Sharp Road and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains, and several law enforcement agencies arrived to assist.
OKMULGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy