News On 6
Escaped Inmate Captured By Authorities Near McAlester
--- An inmate has escaped the Jackie Brannon Corrections Center Saturday in McAlester, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC). Derik Taylor, 32, was unaccounted for at around 7:10 a.m. after he failed to report for kitchen duty, the DOC said. Local police officers and area hospitals were notified...
KTUL
News On 6
Live Updates: Tornado Warning Issued For Le Flore, Pushmataha Counties
--- 5 p.m. Update: Adair County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah and Pushmataha Counties until 5:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m. Watch Live:...
KTUL
One dead, one in critical condition after Pittsburg County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a crash in Pittsburg County. On October 29, around 7:30 p.m. a 56-year-old Indianola man was driving a Polaris Ranger on a side-by-side trail northwest of Quinton. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the...
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
Human remains found near Indian Nation Turnpike in Pushmataha County
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Pushmataha County. Deputies with the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office called the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation after the remains were found in a wooded area near Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. OSBI is...
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old last seen in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman last seen on Monday around 3:20 p.m. in Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Carolyn Manies weighs 180 lbs. and is 5′4″ tall. They also said she has blue eyes.
KTEN.com
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
KTEN.com
Ada student's memory lives on through 'success bell'
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Before Wyatt Brown passed away in November of 2021, he had a vision: To bring a bell to Ada High School for students to ring whenever they want to share a success. One year later, his vision continues to ring throughout the halls of AHS.
OSBI: Former principal arrested after fondling student
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Vian enters into contract to purchase Miss Lilly’s
Waives building permit for new Vian High School; Town in growth spurt. The Vian Board of Trustees met on Oct. 17 where following an executive session, the town and public works authority entered into a contract with Jesse Young, based on an agreement, to purchase the former Miss Lilly’s restaurant building for Town of Vian offices.
'Multiple' human remains found in river identified as 4 missing Oklahoma men
OKMULGEE, Okla. (TCD) -- Detectives reportedly discovered "multiple" human remains in a river amid a search for four missing men who have not been seen for about a week. On Oct. 14, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press conference a passerby saw "something that looked suspicious" in a river near Sharp Road and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains, and several law enforcement agencies arrived to assist.
