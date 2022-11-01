Read full article on original website
An Upstate Treasure! Rare, Vintage Postcards from 1961 Storytown, USA!
Long before Dinosaurs roared in the valley and decades before the Steamin' Demon, Lake George was home to Storytown USA and much simpler times. We're lucky enough to share with you rare, vintage Storytown USA postcards that date all the way back to 1961 - just a few years after the legendary amusement park opened.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Powerball Hits Astronomical $1.5B! Upstate NY Stays Hot with $1M Winner!
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot again last night! The grand prize is expected to skyrocket over $1.5 billion dollars when the numbers are drawn again on Saturday night!. This is getting a little crazy, but I like it. Last night's winning Powerball numbers from the New York Lottery were 2,...
Don’t Miss These 10 Capital Region Christmas Movie Screenings
Some people argue whether Christmas is the best holiday, but what’s not up for debate is that Christmas, hands-down, has the best movies of any holiday. It’s not even close. Since the 1920s, Hollywood has been churning out enough Christmas classics to keep you watching 24/7 from Thanksgiving clean through to the 25th.
Want To Buy A Lake House? Upstate NY Village Named Top U.S. Spot
Many of us that enjoy the outdoors, constantly explore the vacation housing market, especially near lakes. Boating, fishing, hiking and skiing are often popular activities for those seeking that perfect, quiet getaway from the day-to-day craziness of everyday life. The vacation housing market skyrocketed during the pandemic. Even with mortgage rates hitting decade old highs, there is still a brisk demand for that perfect lake house. One Adirondack village now can stake the claim as the "best place to buy a lake house."
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!
The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
Saratoga Socialite to Sell Exquisite Riggi Palace! Offer Sits at $18M!
Socialite Gets $18M Offer for Her Exquisite Estate Described as the Crown Jewel of Saratoga!. The exquisite "Riggi Palace" located in Upstate New York has been nicknamed the "Jewel of Saratoga" and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will argue with you about that. Built for Ron and Michele...
Stranger Things Fan? Don’t Miss What Netflix Is Sending New York
There’s no doubt that Netflix’s Stranger Things will be remembered as a decade defining TV show. It made superstars out of its young cast, introduced a new generation to artists like Metallica and Kate Bush, and gave us the joy that is David Harbour. New York Stranger Things...
NY State Police Alert! Have You Been A Victim of the Imposter Scam?
New York State Police are warning residents of the latest phone scam buzzing through the Empire State. The 'Imposter Scam' criminals use fake emergencies to get what they want from you and they want your money!. How many times a week do you receive calls from numbers you don't know?...
NY Yankees’ Hometown Hero Shares Secret Behind Amazing Playoff Performance!
There weren't a ton of bright spots for the New York Yankees during the playoffs, but of the few that existed, one of the brightest was the performance of Harrison Bader. A 3rd round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, Bader flew through the Minor League ranks, making his MLB debut in 2017. The sure-handed centerfielder hit well during his rookie year, but before coming to New York, had struggled to maintain consistency at the plate.
Hey Brooklyn Nets, Enough is Enough!! Get Kyrie OUT!!
At some point, people should have to be held responsible for their actions. Well, that is unless you play professional basketball for the Brooklyn Nets. For the past 2 seasons, Kyrie Irving has devalued the Brooklyn Nets franchise based on his personal stances. Now, the NBA star decided to spread some antisemitic propaganda to his 4.6 million twitter followers. Then when Irving was given the chance to apologize on Thursday, he and that $500,000 he was pledging danced around without denouncing antisemitism or just hatred in general. Just throw money at it. That's how it will go away? Nets fans, it is time for your ownership to say goodbye to the player trying to ruin your franchise.
Watch New York Yankees’ ‘Captain’ Put Rivalries Aside in Surprising Viral Moment
During the second part of Derek Jeter's illustrious baseball career, it was always he and the New York Yankees, versus David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox, competing in one of the best rivalries in sports. While that was happening, internally, it always appeared to be Derek Jeter and the...
