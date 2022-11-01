Read full article on original website
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism
A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
Want to Know What Is Replacing Corrado’s Market In Brick, NJ?
You remember the disaster that was Corrado's Market in Laurel Square Shopping Center, right?. Man, did you miss quite the scandal. Here's a quick refresher. Corrado's is known as a specialty Italian grocery store with an array of authentic Italian classics. I am talking fresh cheeses, fresh cuts of meats, fresh cold cuts, specialty sauces, pasta and more.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Chain Launches A New Holiday Milkshake
Personally, I think it's too soon for holiday anything. I saw that Starbucks has already launched its Christmas menu, and the other day I ran into Lowe's and was surrounded by Christmas trees, decorations and lights. Can we get a minute to enjoy Thanksgiving?. I mean, I get that there...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings
LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
New Jersey man charged with causing $1-million in damages for setting cars on fire
A Toms River man who was employed at a business in Point Pleasant Borough has been arrested for setting fire to a series of commercial vehicles belonging to a business in Wall Township. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced that 69-year old Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward of Toms River...
World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey
Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
New York man sentenced for hit-and-run, eluding in Seaside Heights
A Staten Island man who caused an accident in Seaside Heights, fled the scene, and led police on a pursuit around and then outside of the borough has received a prison sentence. Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, New York previously pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced to five...
Paterson, NJ cops suspended without pay as man remains missing 9 months later
PATERSON — Two police officers, who are two of the last known people to have seen Felix DeJesus, has been suspended without pay for violating procedures the night of his disappearance. Jacob Feliciano and Dodi Zorilla were suspended for 90 days following an Internal Affairs investigation, according to findings...
If You Have A Sweet Tooth In Brick, New Jersey You Are In Luck
Sometimes you just need a cookie to be happy. If you want a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie are you going to whip out the baking pan, eggs, and flour? Of course not. We're busy grinding in life and very few of us have time to bake. Even if we did, our cookies would never be as good as these.
