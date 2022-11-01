ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism

A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
RED BANK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Want to Know What Is Replacing Corrado’s Market In Brick, NJ?

You remember the disaster that was Corrado's Market in Laurel Square Shopping Center, right?. Man, did you miss quite the scandal. Here's a quick refresher. Corrado's is known as a specialty Italian grocery store with an array of authentic Italian classics. I am talking fresh cheeses, fresh cuts of meats, fresh cold cuts, specialty sauces, pasta and more.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey

Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio

JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

If You Have A Sweet Tooth In Brick, New Jersey You Are In Luck

Sometimes you just need a cookie to be happy. If you want a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie are you going to whip out the baking pan, eggs, and flour? Of course not. We're busy grinding in life and very few of us have time to bake. Even if we did, our cookies would never be as good as these.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy