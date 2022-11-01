Read full article on original website
Related
healthleadersmedia.com
Medi-Cal Expansion Covered 286K Undocumented People
Proponents of the expansion says the expense to the state is justified financially. — More than a quarter-million undocumented income-eligible adults age 50 and older in California are enrolled in Medi-Cal, as a result of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s2021 initiative to expand the healthcare access regardless of immigration status, the California Department of Health Services has announced.
Comments / 0