Related
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
FanSided

NASCAR: Ross Chastain actually saved Denny Hamlin

Ross Chastain’s insane move to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 actually saved Denny Hamlin from even bigger disappointment. The field is set for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon. Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott are set to battle for the title.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 things fans want to see happen with Ty Gibbs

There are three unique scenarios which could unfold in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale that would please fans as it pertains to Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs and controversy have gone hand in hand throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and it appears that this will remain the case until the very end.
FanSided

NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?

Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 drivers, not 4, can still win a championship

Five drivers, not just four, are battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship in this Sunday afternoon’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is set following Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the race to lock up his spot, and both Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott locked up their spots on points.
Racing News

Chase Elliott opposes the NASCAR wall ride move

The move is still on the table for this weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Last week, Ross Chastain began the final lap at Martinsville Speedway from the 10th position. He then grabbed 5th gear, skipped the brake pedal for turn three and rode the wall at full throttle.
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
The Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner. “I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.
Road & Track

NASCAR Team Executive Coy Gibbs Has Died

Coy Gibbs, a team executive at his father's championship-winning NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing and the father of 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, died in his sleep last night. He was 49. Gibbs was a former NASCAR driver himself for a few years, but he is better known as...
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmie Johnson announces major NASCAR news

Jimmie Johnson announced some major news on Friday. Johnson has signed on to become a part-owner of Petty GMS, the organization announced. A press release sent to Larry Brown Sports and other news organizations said that Johnson will compete in a select number of NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023, including the Daytona 500.
Road & Track

Lamborghini Signs Iron Lynx to Run Its 2024 Hypercar and GTP Programs

While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.

