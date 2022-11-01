Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023
With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
NASCAR: Ross Chastain actually saved Denny Hamlin
Ross Chastain’s insane move to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 actually saved Denny Hamlin from even bigger disappointment. The field is set for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon. Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott are set to battle for the title.
NASCAR: 3 things fans want to see happen with Ty Gibbs
There are three unique scenarios which could unfold in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale that would please fans as it pertains to Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs and controversy have gone hand in hand throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and it appears that this will remain the case until the very end.
NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?
Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
NASCAR: 5 drivers, not 4, can still win a championship
Five drivers, not just four, are battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship in this Sunday afternoon’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is set following Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the race to lock up his spot, and both Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott locked up their spots on points.
Ty Gibbs to possibly face big consequences from Martinsville
Ty Gibbs will face consequences for wrecking Brandon Jones at Martinsville Speedway. Could these consequences impact his future in the NASCAR Cup Series?
Chase Elliott opposes the NASCAR wall ride move
The move is still on the table for this weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Last week, Ross Chastain began the final lap at Martinsville Speedway from the 10th position. He then grabbed 5th gear, skipped the brake pedal for turn three and rode the wall at full throttle.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Starting Lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
Check out the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway as four drivers race for a title in the season's final event.
gmauthority.com
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
Kyle Busch Motorsports finds a home for NASCAR trucks, forges alliance with Rev Racing
After having to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and signing with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has found a home for his trucks “passion.”
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner. “I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to claim NASCAR Cup Series title
Joey Logano regained the race lead with 29 laps to go and drove away to an extraordinary double, winning the
Road & Track
NASCAR Team Executive Coy Gibbs Has Died
Coy Gibbs, a team executive at his father's championship-winning NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing and the father of 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, died in his sleep last night. He was 49. Gibbs was a former NASCAR driver himself for a few years, but he is better known as...
Jimmie Johnson announces major NASCAR news
Jimmie Johnson announced some major news on Friday. Johnson has signed on to become a part-owner of Petty GMS, the organization announced. A press release sent to Larry Brown Sports and other news organizations said that Johnson will compete in a select number of NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023, including the Daytona 500.
Road & Track
Lamborghini Signs Iron Lynx to Run Its 2024 Hypercar and GTP Programs
While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.
Jalopnik
Phoenix Raceway Is Trying to Get Race Fans to the Track Faster, More Easily
This weekend, Phoenix Raceway will play host to three Championship races for each of NASCAR’s disciplines: Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup. More than that, though, the track is catering to fans in a way that should be obvious for all race circuits, but that generally gets pushed to the wayside.
Phoenix Practice Results: November 4, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
This evening, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s the lone practice session ahead of Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. View Phoenix practice results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual |...
Comments / 0