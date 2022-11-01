Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
New North Dakota online database for missing persons
BISMARCK, N.D. – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced a new statewide missing persons database. The database will provide law enforcement and the public detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. The missing persons database will include photos (if available), locations important to the...
Sec. of State: ‘North Dakota has an incredibly secure voting system’
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota is the only state in the country that doesn’t have voter registration and, despite recent concerns over national voter fraud, the state’s system is working well. “We have an incredibly secure system with all the laws in place currently, the checks and...
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
