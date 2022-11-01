Read full article on original website
Related
Retired Volusia County firefighter’s quest for retroactive cancer benefits not over
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for a retired local firefighter say her fight for retroactive cancer benefits could make its way to the Florida Supreme Court. 9 Investigates first told you how former Volusia County firefighter Kathleen Weaver was fighting for a $25,000 payment through a state law protecting firefighters, but her claim was denied because the law was put into place after she got sick.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Loses Firefighter-Paramedic Brant Gammon to Cancer Days After He Is Honored for Milestones
The Palm Coast Fire Department’s Patrick Juliano recalls when Brant Gammon went on a ride-along in 2018 as he was considering a second career as a firefighter-paramedic. He was asking a lot of good questions–so good and unusual that some of the firefighters thought maybe he was one of the candidates for deputy fire chief.
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
WESH
Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
WESH
Volusia County animal shelter overcrowded with surrendered pets
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Halifax Humane Society is hoping families will adopt pets from the shelter as they continue to battle overcrowding. A high number of animals have been coming in each month and the staff has been working to find homes for them. A...
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
WESH
Seminole County advises residents to beware of FEMA imposters
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA field teams will sometimes go door to door, but when someone knocks and says they're from FEMA, check them out. "Our disaster assistance teams do go door to door, but you'll be able to identify them quite easily. They'll have a FEMA badge of course," FEMA spokesman Kim Fuller said.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
askflagler.com
Flagler Beach Surfer Credited with Saving Woman in Distress
When Sheri Ross entered the ocean in Flagler Beach on Halloween, she probably wasn’t expecting a life-changing experience. As it turns out, that’d be exactly what she got. What happened next was a testament to the strength of the Flagler Beach community – and the dangers of the ocean.
click orlando
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections investigating verbal attacks at early voting sites
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Some Central Florida supervisors of elections have said they’ve had verbal altercations at early voting sites. Chris Anderson, the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections said his office is investigating about five incidents that happened at two of their early voting sites. As a former...
flaglerlive.com
DOT Dumping Sand at South End of Flagler to Protect A1A, But Heart of Flagler Beach Is Defenseless
Workers have been dumping new white sand at the rate of 590 cubic yards a day to buttress the dunes and protect State Road A1A from the Flagler Beach city limit down into Ormond By the Sea. Yet Flagler Beach itself, including the area at the heart of the city...
flaglerlive.com
Brittany Myers, Former NICU Nurse, Sentenced to 14 Months in Prison Over Child Beatings
Brittany Ann Myers, the 39-year-old former neonatal intensive care nurse and mother of five, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison followed by three years on probation for brutalizing her 14-year-old son, acts captured on video by the boy’s sister. Before that incident, the Department of Children and...
ocala-news.com
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala
The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
click orlando
Man indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach killing appears in court
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man indicted in the 1991 killing of a Daytona Beach woman appeared in court Thursday. Michael Townson, 53, was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Brevard County when a Volusia County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Linda Little, according to the state attorney’s office.
Comments / 1