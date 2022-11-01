ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Retired Volusia County firefighter’s quest for retroactive cancer benefits not over

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for a retired local firefighter say her fight for retroactive cancer benefits could make its way to the Florida Supreme Court. 9 Investigates first told you how former Volusia County firefighter Kathleen Weaver was fighting for a $25,000 payment through a state law protecting firefighters, but her claim was denied because the law was put into place after she got sick.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County advises residents to beware of FEMA imposters

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA field teams will sometimes go door to door, but when someone knocks and says they're from FEMA, check them out. "Our disaster assistance teams do go door to door, but you'll be able to identify them quite easily. They'll have a FEMA badge of course," FEMA spokesman Kim Fuller said.
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler Beach Surfer Credited with Saving Woman in Distress

When Sheri Ross entered the ocean in Flagler Beach on Halloween, she probably wasn’t expecting a life-changing experience. As it turns out, that’d be exactly what she got. What happened next was a testament to the strength of the Flagler Beach community – and the dangers of the ocean.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala

The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Man indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach killing appears in court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man indicted in the 1991 killing of a Daytona Beach woman appeared in court Thursday. Michael Townson, 53, was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Brevard County when a Volusia County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Linda Little, according to the state attorney’s office.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

