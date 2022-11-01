Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Background From Any Image on iPhone
Do you need to remove the background of an image you shot on your iPhone? If so, you don't need to pay an expert to do it for you or rely on third-party photo editing apps to get the job done. You can easily remove backgrounds from any photo directly...
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
daystech.org
17 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is scorching on its tail with much more cool updates in your iPhone. While a few of the latest upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably shocking — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was potential.
ZDNet
Google's Pixel 7 cameras focus on 'accessible creativity' with impressive new features
In the smartphone industry, it's commonly held that you should buy the Google Pixel for its computational photography and post-processing prowess. The hardware is secondary. Real-time image processing and HDR+ are still the bread and butter of the Pixel camera experience, but it's the side dishes like Photo Unblur, Guided Frame, and Magic Eraser that will resonate with most users -- professional or not. And Google continues to bet on making the most inclusive cameras in the business. One example is putting its machine learning to work in optimizing for a wide variety of skin tones. But there are other examples, too.
9to5Mac
Affinity teases major update set to bring ‘everything you want in a creative suite’
Serif, makers of the popular Affinity creative suite has shared that it has “something big” coming on November 9. What it’s calling “the next level creative experience” is set to see the Affinity apps redesigned and refined with hundreds of enhancements and “incredible new features” including something Affinity customers have been asking for.
9to5Mac
Apple wants to change the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger command to just ‘Siri’
Apple is working on a big change to how its Siri voice assistant works. While you currently have to say “Hey Siri” to activate the assistant hands-free, that may not be the case for much longer. Bloomberg reports today that Apple engineers are working to drop the “Hey” part of the phrase, so you’d only have to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the assistant…
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 406: No more new Macs this year, 16-inch iPad rumors, iCloud web app redesign
Following some insightful comments on Apple earnings, the consensus now is to not expect any new M2 Macs to arrive before the end of the year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss 16-inch iPad rumors for 2023, the possibility of solid state volume buttons for iPhone 15, Apple surprises us all with a major revamp to iCloud.com, and — finally — Elon Musk has acquired Twitter.
9to5Mac
Insta360 X3 action camera now available for sale in Apple Stores with special ‘Apple Bundle’
Insta360 X3 is a popular handheld action camera that lets users capture 360-degree video in 5.7K resolution and 72MP photos. On Friday, Insta360 announced that its Insta360 X3 camera is now available for sale in Apple Stores with a special “Apple Bundle.”. Insta360 X3 Apple Bundle. Other Insta360 products...
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
9to5Mac
Apple TV 4K officially launches; delays and shortages impacting availability
Following its official announcement last month, the new Apple TV 4K is now available for purchase in Apple Stores and from third-party retailers. Additionally, the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Some early shortages and delays, however, appear to be causing issues for some hopeful Apple TV 4K customers…
Creeps are still trying to stalk people with AirTags, but Apple’s safety measures are working
Earlier this year, Apple introduced new features to prevent people from using AirTag to stalking others. Unfortunately, this was not enough to stop situations like this, but they have become less frequent and much easier to spot. This time, a mother reported that a stalker put an AirTag on her daughter’s stroller.
Musk delays Twitter's subscription service until after midterms
Twitter had previewed the new service Saturday.
9to5Mac
Evernote for iOS 16 and iPhone 14 Pro puts notes and tasks on your lock screen
One of the main new features of iOS 16 is the redesigned lock screen, which lets users put widgets on it. And to take advantage of these new features, Evernote has updated its iOS app with multiple lock screen widgets. With these widgets, users can see their latest notes and tasks without even having to unlock their phone, which is great especially for iPhone 14 Pro users.
knowtechie.com
Google is killing the standalone Street View app next year
After seven years, Google has decided to kill the standalone Street View app since most users head to Google Maps to check out the feature. The days of the standalone Street View app are numbered, as discovered by 9to5Google in a previously unreleased notice found in the code of the latest Street View updates.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple’s fight for end user privacy has extended to enterprise
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Android Headlines
Google adds Material You widgets to the YouTube Android app
Google recently update the YouTube app on Android and added in Material You widgets, letting you add a splash of color to your homescreen. The widget itself is also new. As YouTube widgets weren’t available prior to this app update. If you’re someone who browses YouTube often, then you...
