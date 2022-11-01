ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

League perseveres, finds success at Carolina

So many left, and judgment wasn’t cast, but midfielder Parker League wanted to see it through at South Carolina. When almost 20 of his former teammates left the program and only a handful stuck around, League kept his place on the squad, and has played an integral role in helping head coach Tony Annan build his foundation.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Best quotes from players following the win

South Carolina secured bowl eligibility on Saturday night when it made its way to Nashville and defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 38-27. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) turned in a solid offensive performance as it totaled 492 yards which included 284 passing yards and 208 rushing yards. In a press...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Beamer updates Lloyd, Spaulding and the other injured Gamecocks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two key players for the South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t make the trip to Vanderbilt. After the 38-27 win over the Commodores, Shane Beamer said he was optimistic that running back MarShawn Lloyd would be back with the team in seven days for the Florida game. The outlook for defensive back David Spaulding isn’t so rosy.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Rattler puts together complete performance in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Antwane Wells rolled his eyes as Spencer Rattler named his favorite touchdown throw of the night. Rattler had three to choose from, after South Carolina’s 38-27 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night: Xavier Legette (29), Josh Vann (19) and Wells (17). Each of the three had their own redeeming qualities.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

With Lloyd sidelined, Bell leads Gamecocks ground game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – At best, MarShawn Lloyd was going to be less than 100 percent for the South Carolina Gamecocks trip to Vanderbilt, though the star running back told coach Shane Beamer he would be ready to play. Midway through the week, it was apparent that Lloyd, who is...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Freshman report: Gamecocks versus Commodores

South Carolina took the field on Saturday night and earned its sixth win of the season and also its 14th win a row over Vanderbilt. For most of the season, the Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) have seen a consistent group of true freshman play, with most of the true freshmen playing on the defensive side of the ball.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy