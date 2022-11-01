Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Says Monica Will Go Through 'Heavy Stuff' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Luke Grimes is teasing trouble ahead for his onscreen love. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 38-year-old Yellowstone actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he said that Kelsey Asbille's Monica will face the most drama this season. "It's tough. I think the show, the whole...
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)
Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
ETOnline.com
Kelsey Asbille Believes 'Yellowstone' Is 'Nearing the End': What the Rest of the Cast Thinks (Exclusive)
Yellowstone may be TV's most-watched scripted show, but when the Paramount Network drama was picked up for a 14-episode fifth season, some fans expressed concern amid speculation that the series could be approaching the end of its run. ET's Rachel Smith was with the stars of Yellowstone on Thursday at...
Black Sands review – a slow, meaty helping of Nordic noir
A body on the beach, a police protagonist with personal issues and an eye for knitwear … UKTV’s Icelandic import is dark, matter of fact and a little bit meta
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Was Cheap to Make: ‘Just a Couple of 16-Millimeter Cameras and a Bunch of Loonies on a Bus’
George Harrison said The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' was cheap to make. They only had a couple of cameras.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Teases '1883' Role (Exclusive)
Cole Hauser is coming to 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 47-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere of Yellowstone in New York City, and his facial hair was the first clue that he had a new role on the horizon. "I'm switching it up...
Cher, 76, Confirms She’s Dating Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36: ‘Treats Me Like A Queen’
Cher is off the market at age 76, and confirmed she’s dating music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36. The legendary singer took to Twitter to answer fan questions on Sunday, Nov. 6 after the pair were seen holding hands outside of Craig’s and later outside of her Malibu home. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of Amber Rose‘s ex with a heart.
ETOnline.com
Nick Carter Speaks Out Following Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'I Love You Baby Brother'
Nick Carter is speaking out following the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron following news that he died Saturday morning. He was 34. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had...
ETOnline.com
'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max
Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
ETOnline.com
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Sadie Robertson is ready for round two! The Duck Dynasty star announced she is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff on Friday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," Sadie, 25, posted to Instagram. She paired the caption with a photo of her and Huff on a porch with their 1-year-old daughter, Honey. In her left hand, she holds a series of ultrasound photos representing the new baby on the way.
ETOnline.com
2022 Yellowstone Season 5 New York Premiere: Red Carpet Arrivals
Check out some of the top stars from the Yellowstone premiere in New York. The show premieres on Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.
ETOnline.com
'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Prepare the nursery! Younger star Molly Bernard announced she is expecting her first child on Friday. "Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!" Bernard wrote on Instagram. She and spouse Hannah Lieberman married in 2021.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!
Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
ETOnline.com
Wynonna Judd Shines at The Judd's Final Tribute Concert for Late Mother Naomi
Wynonna Judd shined in black during The Judds: Love Is Alive final concert Thursday night, which honored her late mother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna -- who has been wearing black at many of the public appearances she's made since her mother's death in April -- dressed head-to-toe in the color, topping a pair of velvet bellbottoms with a blouse that featured fringe detailing. While on the carpet, she coupled the look with a glittery duster, rounding out her ensemble with a pair of lace gloves, wearing her trademark wavy red locks down and flowing.
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
ETOnline.com
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV
Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
