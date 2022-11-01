ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)

Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer

Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
ETOnline.com

Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)

When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
HollywoodLife

Cher, 76, Confirms She’s Dating Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36: ‘Treats Me Like A Queen’

Cher is off the market at age 76, and confirmed she’s dating music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36. The legendary singer took to Twitter to answer fan questions on Sunday, Nov. 6 after the pair were seen holding hands outside of Craig’s and later outside of her Malibu home. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of Amber Rose‘s ex with a heart.
ETOnline.com

'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max

Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
ETOnline.com

Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sadie Robertson is ready for round two! The Duck Dynasty star announced she is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff on Friday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," Sadie, 25, posted to Instagram. She paired the caption with a photo of her and Huff on a porch with their 1-year-old daughter, Honey. In her left hand, she holds a series of ultrasound photos representing the new baby on the way.
ETOnline.com

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Prepare the nursery! Younger star Molly Bernard announced she is expecting her first child on Friday. "Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!" Bernard wrote on Instagram. She and spouse Hannah Lieberman married in 2021.
ETOnline.com

Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
ETOnline.com

Wynonna Judd Shines at The Judd's Final Tribute Concert for Late Mother Naomi

Wynonna Judd shined in black during The Judds: Love Is Alive final concert Thursday night, which honored her late mother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna -- who has been wearing black at many of the public appearances she's made since her mother's death in April -- dressed head-to-toe in the color, topping a pair of velvet bellbottoms with a blouse that featured fringe detailing. While on the carpet, she coupled the look with a glittery duster, rounding out her ensemble with a pair of lace gloves, wearing her trademark wavy red locks down and flowing.
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death

The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
ETOnline.com

Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV

Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
