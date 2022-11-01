ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)

Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer

Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)

When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, The Game and More Pay Tribute

Aaron Carter's death on Saturday came as a shock to many who grew up watching and listening to the embattled singer. He was only 34, and the fact that he's gone too is a sentiment echoed throughout the tributes that followed his death. Carter's ex-girlfriend and Lizzie McGuire alum, Hilary...
'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.
HAWAII STATE
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons

Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”

