'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Says Monica Will Go Through 'Heavy Stuff' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Luke Grimes is teasing trouble ahead for his onscreen love. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 38-year-old Yellowstone actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he said that Kelsey Asbille's Monica will face the most drama this season. "It's tough. I think the show, the whole...
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)
Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
Black Sands review – a slow, meaty helping of Nordic noir
A body on the beach, a police protagonist with personal issues and an eye for knitwear … UKTV’s Icelandic import is dark, matter of fact and a little bit meta
‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Winner Taylor Hale Recently Appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Taylor Hale won 'Big Brother' season 24 and shortly after, Hale made a cameo on the famous soap 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Was Cheap to Make: ‘Just a Couple of 16-Millimeter Cameras and a Bunch of Loonies on a Bus’
George Harrison said The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' was cheap to make. They only had a couple of cameras.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, The Game and More Pay Tribute
Aaron Carter's death on Saturday came as a shock to many who grew up watching and listening to the embattled singer. He was only 34, and the fact that he's gone too is a sentiment echoed throughout the tributes that followed his death. Carter's ex-girlfriend and Lizzie McGuire alum, Hilary...
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Teases '1883' Role (Exclusive)
Cole Hauser is coming to 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 47-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere of Yellowstone in New York City, and his facial hair was the first clue that he had a new role on the horizon. "I'm switching it up...
'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.
Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Out in Carrie Bradshaw's Unforgettable Wedding Dress for 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on the set of And Just Like That in one very familiar ensemble. On Wednesday, SJP as Carrie Bradshaw was captured filming on the streets of New York City in her Vivienne Westwood gown from the Sex and the City movie. Adding a new touch,...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Nick Carter Speaks Out Following Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'I Love You Baby Brother'
Nick Carter is speaking out following the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron following news that he died Saturday morning. He was 34. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had...
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
2022 Yellowstone Season 5 New York Premiere: Red Carpet Arrivals
Check out some of the top stars from the Yellowstone premiere in New York. The show premieres on Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.
Listen to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, Tems and More
Black Panther fans are a week away from diving into the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now they'll have something to tide them over the next few days -- the film's original soundtrack. On Friday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack,...
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
