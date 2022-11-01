ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed’s Claim That ‘Love Is Blind’ Is ‘Cutting’ Out Black Women: ‘A Fair Observation’

Sharing his thoughts. Nick Lachey weighed in after Lauren Speed claimed that Love Is Blind producers are "cutting" Black women from story lines. The 98 Degrees singer, 48, said he thought Speed's remarks were "a fair observation" while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 2, adding that he can "understand where she's coming from […]
Distractify

Here's Who Actually Says "I Do" in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Even though the premise of Love Is Blind is a group of newly formed couples falling in love and getting engaged before they meet, not everyone actually makes it to the altar. And the ones that do still don't necessarily go through with it. So for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, who actually gets married?
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis

The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
Life and Style Weekly

Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson

Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'

The former child star was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter." On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter. "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in...
LANCASTER, CA
Us Weekly

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today

When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
tvinsider.com

‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33

Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
MILFORD, MI
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer

Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy