Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed’s Claim That ‘Love Is Blind’ Is ‘Cutting’ Out Black Women: ‘A Fair Observation’
Sharing his thoughts. Nick Lachey weighed in after Lauren Speed claimed that Love Is Blind producers are "cutting" Black women from story lines. The 98 Degrees singer, 48, said he thought Speed's remarks were "a fair observation" while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 2, adding that he can "understand where she's coming from […]
The Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer Teases a Couple Still Together and a Shocking Revelation
Watch: Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama. (Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.) Love Is Blind is in for a dramatic finish. On Nov. 4, Netflix released the trailer for the final episodes of season three, and clearly it's not...
Here's Who Actually Says "I Do" in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Even though the premise of Love Is Blind is a group of newly formed couples falling in love and getting engaged before they meet, not everyone actually makes it to the altar. And the ones that do still don't necessarily go through with it. So for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, who actually gets married?
Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Aaron Carter, Father of Their Son Prince
Melanie Martin is still processing the death of Aaron Carter. The model, who shares 11-month-old son Prince with the late musician, shared her thoughts on the tragedy just hours after the news broke of Aaron's passing. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Melanie said in...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis
The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson
Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
The former child star was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter." On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter. "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in...
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Christina Applegate Details Gaining 40 Lbs, Not Being Able to ‘Walk Without a Cane’ Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle
Pushing forward. Christina Applegate opened up about her battle with multiple sclerosis — and revealed her struggle to come to terms with her diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the Bad Moms actress, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Tuesday, November […]
Matthew Perry says '17 Again' costar Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him again in a new movie
Matthew Perry said he asked Zac Efron to play a younger version of him in a new movie, but the star declined the offer.
Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives' Reunion Backlash
Viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" called out the show, saying the actor endured bullying and racial microaggressions from other cast mates.
‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33
Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
Chicago P.D. Star LaRoyce Hawkins Breaks Down The 'Perfect Setup' For Atwater's Crisis And Emotional Final Scene
Atwater went through hell and back in Chicago P.D.'s latest episode, and LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about what happened and what it means for his character.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia Confirms Gabby Windey Is ‘Back to the Streets’ After Erich Schwer Split
GNO! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits on their engagement — and the former Bachelorette is ready to embrace her newly single status with co-lead Rachel Recchia. “Back to the streets,” Recchia, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 4, alongside a photo of herself and Windey, 31, dressed up and […]
