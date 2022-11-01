ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He could NEVER play for another English club': Mesut Ozil's agent takes a swipe at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he rules out a Premier League return for his client because he is 'not like' the Chelsea forward and 'loved his time at Arsenal'

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Mesut Ozil's agent has aimed a dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for joining Chelsea in the summer - insisting his client would not join one of Arsenal's rivals like his former team-mate.

Ozil spent seven-and-a-half years at Arsenal before departing in January 2021, registering 44 goals and 78 assists while helping the north London club win three FA Cups.

His spell at the Emirates ended on a sour note, however, with Mikel Arteta leaving the German midfielder out of his squads for the 2020-21 campaign before his contract was terminated six months early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcLXm_0iuR1ya400
The agent of Mesut Ozil (R) has hit out at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) for joining Chelsea

He has spent the last two years in Turkey, racking up 37 appearances for Fenerbahce and most recently signing for Istanbul Basaksehir in July.

In the time since his Arsenal departure, Ozil - who underwent surgery on a back injury earlier this month - has been regularly linked with a return to the Premier League with the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

However, the player's agent has ruled out a second stint in English football for his client - because he is 'not like Aubameyang'.

'He could never play for another English club, he's not like Aubameyang,' Erkun Sogut told Tribal Football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7N2o_0iuR1ya400
Ozil has spent the last two years in Turkey after leaving Arsenal on a sour note in January 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmYPZ_0iuR1ya400
But his agent, Erkun Sogut, says he would not return to England out of respect for the Gunners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCCeL_0iuR1ya400
Sogut says Ozil is 'not like Aubameyang', who signed for rivals Chelsea in the summer

'He loved his time at Arsenal and is still in contact with a lot of players, not least (Bukayo) Saka, they have a special relationship.'

Aubameyang shared a dressing room with Ozil at Arsenal for three years before the latter's departure in January 2021.

The pair won the FA Cup together in 2019-20, while also reaching the 2018 League Cup final and 2019 Europa League final.

One year after Ozil waved goodbye to the club Aubameyang followed suit, departing in acrimonious circumstances following a series of disciplinary breaches and a fall-out with Arteta.

The Gabon striker, who scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, moved to Barcelona on a free transfer in January of this year, scoring 13 times in 24 outings for the Spanish club before Chelsea came calling in the summer.

After a difficult start, Aubameyang recently enjoyed a run of three goals in as many games for Graham Potter's side.

