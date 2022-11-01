Christine Ann Robertson, 60, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 7:05 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1961 in Galesburg, the daughter of Robert Ralph and Ruth Marie (Sargeant) Tingley. Christine graduated from Knoxville High School in 1980. Her first job was at an A&W in Galesburg. Since then, she has traveled and lived in many different states. Christine has also been employed as an auditor at a hotel while living in Georgia. She loved her job as a bartender and worked at several different bars over the years. Christine worked as a forklift operator at Butler Manufacturing for many years. She last worked at PZ’s Place and Steakhouse for about five years until she could no longer work. She married Mark Eugene Robertson on April 29, 2007 in Knoxville, Illinois.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO