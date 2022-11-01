Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Christine Ann Robertson
Christine Ann Robertson, 60, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 7:05 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1961 in Galesburg, the daughter of Robert Ralph and Ruth Marie (Sargeant) Tingley. Christine graduated from Knoxville High School in 1980. Her first job was at an A&W in Galesburg. Since then, she has traveled and lived in many different states. Christine has also been employed as an auditor at a hotel while living in Georgia. She loved her job as a bartender and worked at several different bars over the years. Christine worked as a forklift operator at Butler Manufacturing for many years. She last worked at PZ’s Place and Steakhouse for about five years until she could no longer work. She married Mark Eugene Robertson on April 29, 2007 in Knoxville, Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Franklin L. Campbell
Franklin L. Campbell, 85, of Courtyard Estates of Monmouth, formerly of Alexis, IL, for over 60 years, passed away at 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. Frank was born February 1, 1937 near Kirkwood, IL, the son of Roy and Mabel (Hickok) Campbell. He graduated from Little York High School in 1955 and later attended Brown’s Business School for accounting.
977wmoi.com
Margaret Josephson
Margaret Josephson, 91, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:12 pm, November 2, 2022 (which would have been her mother’s 130th birthday), in Fort Collins, CO. She was born on September 5th, 1931, at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, IL and was the daughter of Henry Ora (“H. O.”) and Florence (Shaw) Jacoby. Margaret was raised and educated in southern Illinois and graduated from Pinckneyville Community High School in 1949.
977wmoi.com
Welcome Reception for Galesburg City Manager Gerald Smith
The City of Galesburg will welcome Gerald Smith as the new Galesburg City Manager on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mr. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, and his employment contract was approved by the Galesburg City Council on September 26, 2022.
977wmoi.com
Ameda M. Wilson
Ameda M. Wilson, age 60, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away at 7:49 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 1, 1962 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Dean and Leatha May (Shultz) Wilson. She attended schools in Monmouth. Ameda enjoyed her computer and was always on the go.
977wmoi.com
Annual Veteran’s Day Program at the Monmouth American Legion Friday, Nov. 11
This year’s annual Veteran’s Day program will be held at the Monmouth American Legion with the Monmouth College Band kicking the morning off, shares Finance Officer Cheri Stanton:. “We are going to start at 9:30 am with the Monmouth College band. At 10 am we will start the...
977wmoi.com
Frances G. “Fran” Jones
Frances G. “Fran” Jones, age 46, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away at 3:50 AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 1, 1976 in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of George P. and Frances L. (Green) Hollins. Fran attended schools in Galesburg. On August 28, 2020, she married George “Lucky” Wallace in Monmouth, Illinois and he is surviving. Fran worked several jobs in the area including Liberty Foods, Cornelius Renew, Tooties, and Burger King. She enjoyed family, music, her television shows, artwork, and cooking. Most important to her was spending time with her grand babies and playing with her nephews Jaxyn and Jordan. Fran will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
977wmoi.com
Dr. Steve Johnson to Present Crop Outlook for 2023 on November 15th
On Tuesday, November 15th at 7 pm, Doctor Steve Johnson will present a marketing seminar at the Knox Agri Center in Galesburg, shares Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Manager Gina Sanberg:. “We are looking forward to having him give a crop update. I know it is always very popular and we host...
977wmoi.com
Exercise Your Brain with Univ. of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley
University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley will lead participants through four weekly interactive sessions to exercise the brain during her Wits Fitness class:. “This class really is going to lead individuals through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory....
977wmoi.com
3 Sandburg Sophomores Land on All-Region IV Volleyball Team
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College volleyball team had a trio of sophomores voted to the All-Region IV Division II District A team for their play for the Chargers this season. Right side Gracie Rademacker, libero Jasmin McDaniel and setter Carmyn Baldwin were voted to the team by district...
977wmoi.com
Drugs and Burglaries Continuing to Raise Concerns
An increase of drugs pouring across the border and theft crimes in the local communities continues to raise concerns. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer attributes a portion of the increase to inflation:. “There is a whole host of different things that are leading to that. The drugs are pouring across...
977wmoi.com
PCSN Football Schedule for Saturday, Oct 5th
Two football playoff games on the PCSN on Saturday!! A high school 8-man quarterfinal playoff game and a battle for first place in the Midwest Conference!!. On Sunny 97.7 WMOI, we’ll have the 8-man football quarterfinal playoff game between West Central and Milledgeville. The pregame show will hit the air at 12:40, kickoff is set for 1:00.
977wmoi.com
Illinois 8-Man Football Association Releases All-State, Central 2 Division Teams
The Illinois 8-man Football Association, or I8FA, has release its All-Central 2 Division and All-State teams. Several Monmouth-area players were represented on both squads. 2nd Team Ashton Barkley- West Prairie/Southeastern. Centers. 1st Team Jacob Swemline-Ridgewood. 2nd Team Zack Smith-West Central. Special Mention- Nate Kramer- Bushnell/Prairie City. Guards. 1st Team Ty...
977wmoi.com
High Winds and Rain for the Monmouth Area this Weekend
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
977wmoi.com
Extended Grace Period and Early Voting Hours at the Warren County Courthouse
Early voting and grace period registration is still ongoing at the Warren County Courthouse leading up to the November 8th General Election. As of November 2nd, 460 Warren County residents have voted early, while 608 have mailed in their ballots. Clerk and Recorder Tina Conard, who will be retiring November 30th, explains the process of counting vote by mail ballots:
Comments / 0