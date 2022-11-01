ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Police

Comments / 0

Related
Inyerself

Is the Lilium Electric Jet the Future of Flight?

The First Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Jet. German manufacturer Lilium has announced their latest innovation in aviation: the electric vertical take-off and landing jet, or eVTOL. This game-changing aircraft promises to be more versatile and efficient than anything that has come before, with a range of configurations to suit any need. Whether you’re looking for a private luxury jet or a efficient way to travel with six of your friends, the Lilium Jet is sure to revolutionize the way you fly. Read on to learn more about this exciting new development in aviation technology.
Outsider.com

Historic Mississippi River Drought Exposes Shipwreck

Water levels along the Mississippi River are plummeting due to drought conditions. And, experts say, these historically low levels are revealing some wild things including a shipwreck. The reports note that close to 60% of the Mississippi River area is experiencing at least a moderate drought. A condition that is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
technode.global

Vietnam's VinES and US's Li-Cycle launch global battery recycling partnership

VinES Energy Solutions (VinES), a Vingroup company that specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced batteries for mobility and energy storage applications, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, on Thursday announced the launch of a global recycling partnership.
Quartz

Spam: America in a can

Canned cooked pork—there’s not much to it. And yet, Spam has made its way across the globe and into dishes from Puerto Rico’s sandwich de mezcla to the UK’s Spam fritters to Hawaii’s Spam musubi. With this kind of global ubiquity, it’s no surprise that Spam has beat its own sales record for the past seven years in a row.
MINNESOTA STATE
Flying Magazine

She Runs a Crop-Dusting Business

An Air Tractor 502 using the smoker system. Pilots like Emily Daniel use the smoker to show wind speed and direction, as well as alert other pilots of their positions. [Courtesy: Emily Daniel]. Becoming an agricultural pilot wasn’t something Emily Daniel envisioned for herself. As she tells it, she always...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy