Airbus uses its fleet of massive Beluga jets to carry oversized freight like satellites and helicopters around the world — take a look
Airbus' funky Beluga plane flew to the US for the first time in 13 years on Saturday to deliver a satellite for Eutelsat to the Kennedy Space Center.
Is the Lilium Electric Jet the Future of Flight?
The First Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Jet. German manufacturer Lilium has announced their latest innovation in aviation: the electric vertical take-off and landing jet, or eVTOL. This game-changing aircraft promises to be more versatile and efficient than anything that has come before, with a range of configurations to suit any need. Whether you’re looking for a private luxury jet or a efficient way to travel with six of your friends, the Lilium Jet is sure to revolutionize the way you fly. Read on to learn more about this exciting new development in aviation technology.
Historic Mississippi River Drought Exposes Shipwreck
Water levels along the Mississippi River are plummeting due to drought conditions. And, experts say, these historically low levels are revealing some wild things including a shipwreck. The reports note that close to 60% of the Mississippi River area is experiencing at least a moderate drought. A condition that is...
technode.global
Vietnam's VinES and US's Li-Cycle launch global battery recycling partnership
VinES Energy Solutions (VinES), a Vingroup company that specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced batteries for mobility and energy storage applications, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, on Thursday announced the launch of a global recycling partnership.
Quartz
Spam: America in a can
Canned cooked pork—there’s not much to it. And yet, Spam has made its way across the globe and into dishes from Puerto Rico’s sandwich de mezcla to the UK’s Spam fritters to Hawaii’s Spam musubi. With this kind of global ubiquity, it’s no surprise that Spam has beat its own sales record for the past seven years in a row.
Flying Magazine
She Runs a Crop-Dusting Business
An Air Tractor 502 using the smoker system. Pilots like Emily Daniel use the smoker to show wind speed and direction, as well as alert other pilots of their positions. [Courtesy: Emily Daniel]. Becoming an agricultural pilot wasn’t something Emily Daniel envisioned for herself. As she tells it, she always...
Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse 2022: Everything you need to know
A reddish moon will be visible on Nov. 8 for 85 minutes from North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
