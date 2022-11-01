ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
ALABASTER, AL
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, has caused a lane closure. The left lane of U.S. 280 Westbound near the 11 mile marker in Shelby County is currently blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Missing, endangered person alert from Lincoln

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Edward Kirkland, 90, has been missing since Nov. 4, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was last seen in black pants, a blue button up shirt and a brown jacket in the area of Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby County residents to vote on amendment regulating golf carts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the general election set next week, several key Alabama amendments are on the ballot. Shelby County residents have an amendment on the ballot that will allow them to decide on rules and regulations on low-speeding vehicles, like golf carts. If citizens vote yes, cities will have the power to make […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Body found inside burning home

BESSEMER, Ala. — Firefighters found a body in a home after extinguishing a fire early Friday morning. Jefferson County Deputies responded at 3:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Weaver Drive after Bessemer firefighters found the body. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson...
BESSEMER, AL
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
12-year-old boy missing from Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham. Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds. Any information about his...
PELHAM, AL

