Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, has caused a lane closure. The left lane of U.S. 280 Westbound near the 11 mile marker in Shelby County is currently blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.
Missing, endangered person alert from Lincoln
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Edward Kirkland, 90, has been missing since Nov. 4, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was last seen in black pants, a blue button up shirt and a brown jacket in the area of Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln.
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
City of Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking ticket fines
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, Tuscaloosa residents can pay off $18 city overtime parking tickets with a toy donation to Toys for Tots, according to city officials. Toys valued at $10 or more will satisfy a $18 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more will...
Homewood Fire Department reminding homeowners to change smoke detector batteries
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’re just hours away from setting our clocks back for Daylight Saving Time, fire departments are asking you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. You should change them out every six months so Homewood Fire Captain Mark Shannon says it’s an easy...
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
Shelby County residents to vote on amendment regulating golf carts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the general election set next week, several key Alabama amendments are on the ballot. Shelby County residents have an amendment on the ballot that will allow them to decide on rules and regulations on low-speeding vehicles, like golf carts. If citizens vote yes, cities will have the power to make […]
Body found inside burning home
BESSEMER, Ala. — Firefighters found a body in a home after extinguishing a fire early Friday morning. Jefferson County Deputies responded at 3:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Weaver Drive after Bessemer firefighters found the body. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson...
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
12-year-old boy missing from Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham. Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds. Any information about his...
Major crash shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy 280, traffic being diverted
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.: The Mountain Brook Fire Department (MBPD) says the truck's driver was the only injured person in this wreck. The driver suffered only minor injuries and complained of shoulder pain. The MBPD says the truck driver was trapped in the wreckage for a...
