Following the debut of Malik Willis Sunday, four rookie signal callers have garnered starts halfway through the season. While much is to be discerned regarding the future of their careers, it feels at least appropriate to review what we've seen so far and foreshadow the potential of the class. Let's look at what the first-year signal callers have shown us thus far.

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

Kenny Pickett leaves more questions than answers The only quarterback selected in the first round, Pickett was also the first one to earn a start. This came from benching the incumbent as opposed to injury like the others on this list. Pittsburgh turned to Pickett for a "spark" after Mitch Trubisky commanded a sputtering offense. While things have changed schematically (more rollouts, designed runs, and route concepts), the result hasn't. The Steelers lost yet another game on Sunday (all-be-it against the undefeated Eagles) as the offense continues to look lifeless. While the line is far from a strong point, the weapons on the perimeter and in the backfield are above average, leaving questions surrounding the playcalling and execution. Pickett continues to struggle with ball security, and his decision-making has been questionable. Because he's not a traits-dominant player, he has to win mentally, with precise choices and accuracy. The Moxy and the character he brings are unquestionable. Pair that with some splash throws and rhythmic passing, and there are certain things to like with Pickett. However, things will need to improve if he is to be the long-term option in Pittsburgh.

Zappe's run may have been short, but it was fun The Patriots won against the Jets on Sunday, continuing a streak of dominance over "gang green." However, it wasn't under the guidance of Bailey Zappe, with Mac Jones back as the starter. When Zappe was integrated into the lineup as a fill-in for an injured Mac jones a few weeks ago, he sparked a conversation about who should be the starter in New England. This was thanks to a couple of wins over Detroit and Cleveland, where he looked more than capable of being the signal caller. Then came last week's debacle against the Bears on Monday night. Questions led to kick-off about who would earn the nod between him and Mac Jones. After it was Mac's start, Bill Belichick turned to Zappe quickly in the first quarter following a bad Jones interception. Zappe would finish the game, but it was underwhelming compared to prior performances, as a tale of two halves left a sour taste in the mouths of Zappe supporters. This prompted Bill Belichick to name Mac the starter against the Jets on Sunday. While the team won, Mac was far from impressive, as he made mistakes and threw costly interceptions. If Mac Jones continues to perform in such a manner, perhaps the Zappe run isn't over but just on a water break.

Malik Willis still needs time Around mid-week, we learned of an injury that would sideline Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. This was met with the enthusiasm surrounding the announcement of Malik Willis as the starter. And while he led the team to victory over a sub-par Texans team, there are elements of his game that need refinement before becoming a full-time NFL quarterback. It didn't take a football savant to figure out that the Titans would lean heavily into Derrick Henry and the run game with a rookie in his first start. That doesn't mean you can abandon the pass, though, and when Willis dropped back, it was shaky. His processing speed and ball location were slightly behind on Sunday, but his demeanor and dynamic running skills were fully displayed. It's obvious he's one of the best athletes on every snap. With real arm talent and tools to build on, it's a matter of time, both figuratively and literally, for Willis.

What to make of the rest of the class? Skylar Thompson is the only other rookie to have started thus far, working his way into the lineup against Minnesota following Injuries to Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa. Thompson was hurt early in the contest, and outside of the preseason, we haven't seen much from him, but what little we did see was promising. Desmond Ridder has yet to see the field in Atlanta, largely thanks to Marcus Mariota. As it stands, Mariota has guided the Falcons to first place in the NFC south following Sunday's win over Carolina. Barring injury, expect him to keep his position as QB 1 in the ATL. When Carson Wentz went down with a finger injury, some thought Sam Howell might receive some consideration for the starting role. However, Taylor Heinicke was deemed the next man up and has guided the team to back-to-back wins. This leaves Howell's grade incomplete for the time being. Matt Corral would likely be starting games for Carolina right now if not for a season-ending injury in the preseason. Then again, the team has been reinvigorated by the play of P.J Walker, so that's hard to say. Carolina is likely to draft a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL draft, so it may be a while before we see the arch of Corral's career take shape.

