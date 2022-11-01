ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured after ‘loud bang’ in Rochester parking garage

By George Gandy, Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were injured when what authorities called a “loud bang” was heard in a parking garage Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the incident happened while two employees were working on an electrical transformer around 9:41 a.m. Tuesday.

“Workers in the back of the [Democrat and Chronicle] were performing a demo on an electrical transformer that was not de-energized and that produced a loud bang,” Captain David Abdoch with the Rochester Fire Department said. “People nearby could hear it.”

Abdoch said that the two workers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for electrical burns.

The incident occurred in the building at the corner of South Fitzhugh Street and West Broad Street in downtown Rochester, near the Monroe County Hall of Justice and Civic Center garage.

The Fire Department is currently investigating how the incident occurred.

As of 12 p.m. the Civic Center garage has been blocked off until further notice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

