10 New Movies to Stream in November 2022

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
 4 days ago
November will see a cinematic lineup of franchise sequels, stand-alone debuts and interpretations of critically acclaimed novels across several genres.

Netflix is gearing up for several new follow-up and premiere releases, such as “Enola Holmes 2” starring Millie Bobby Brown. The “Stranger Things” star will reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes’ spunky little sister alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Clafin. The mysterious motion picture “The Wonder” with Florence Pugh as nurse Lib Right, and the action-adventure crossovers “Lost Bullet 2: Back for More” and “The Takeover” will also debut.

Disney +, The Roku Channel and Amazon Prime Video will bring laughs with “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with Daniel Radcliffe playing the superstar musician; “Disenchanted,” the second installment to Amy Adams’ and Patrick Dempsey’s “Enchanted” from 2007, and the comedy of errors-filled “The People We Hate at the Wedding” based on the 2017 Grant Ginder novel.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new movies to watch in November 2022. Keep reading for more.

“The Takeover”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 1

The action-packed Dutch thriller film written by Tijs Van Marle and Hans Erik Kraan follows the adventures of hacker Mel (Holly Mae Brood), who Interpol actively wants to bring to justice. While dodging the intergovernmental organization, she embarks on a quest to find the individuals who set out to extort her and uncover the truth about why she is targeted. The film sees Mel evading the police and seeking help from those she trusts along with way.

“Causeway”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4

“Causeway” premiered during the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival . The Apple TV+ original focuses on Lynsey’s (Jennifer Lawrence) road to recovery after experiencing life-inflicting brain trauma while serving as a soldier in the United States Army in Afghanistan. After returning home, she finds difficulty in acclimating to everyday life and tasks such as driving. Lawrence costars opposite Linda Emond and Brian Tyree Henry,

“Enola Holmes 2”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 4

Millie Bobby Brown returns as the heroic sleuthing teen sister of Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes 2.” The Harry Bradbeer-directed sequel continues the adventures of the Nancy Springer’s novel series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.” The series also stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma and sees Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) branch out with her first detective case to find a girl who worked in a match factory and went missing.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Stream on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4

A Roku original, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” stars Daniel Radcliffe in the role of the famed comedic artist. The biopic-adjacent film takes viewers on a journey of his life through the lens of humorous and authentic anecdotes, including how Weird Al Yankovic became a superstar, his encounters with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood, and grappling with his newfound fame. Weird Al appears in the film as music executive Tony Scotti.

“Lost Bullet 2: Back for More”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 10

“Lost Bullet 2: Back for More” serves as the second installment to the French movie’s opener, “Lost Bullet,” which debuted in June 2020. The adventure-filled sequel picks up with Lino’s (Alban Lenoir) quest to track down his brother Quentin (Rod Paradort) and his mentor Charas’ (Ramzy Bedia) killer, corrupt cop Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle) and his associates by any means necessary.

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 12

“Where the Crawdads Sing” arrives to Netflix after its theatrical debut on July 15. Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, the film narrates Kya Clark’s (Daisy Edgar Jones) self-raised life in the Southern marshes. During her young adult years, she becomes romantically involved with Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), who is later found dead. The prosecution that presides over her case affirms Kya is responsible for killing him and seeks the death penalty for her crime.

“The Wonder”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 16

“The Wonder,” starring Florence Pugh, takes place in 1862 in Ireland’s Midland Region. Pugh plays English nurse Lib Right, who is assigned to watch over Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) for two weeks because she stopped eating for four months and claims she is okay. When Lib takes care of her, she concludes that Anna is in danger and she must save her.

“The People We Hate at the Wedding”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 18

With Kristin Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney leading, the comedic film tells the story of two siblings, Alice (Kristin Bell) and Ben Platt (Paul), and their half-sister Alice who is getting married in London. Familial drama, chaos and unfortunate events ensue before Alice’s wedding date. The movie is based on 2017’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding: A Novel” by Grant Ginder.

“Slumberland”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 18

“Slumberland” sees young girl Nemo embark on a treasure hunt with one of the mystical world’s figures, Flip (Jason Momoa), after unearthing a symbolic map. The two embark on an exploratory treasure hunt across the fictional cosmos to fulfill her wish of reuniting with her father, who had passed away.

“Disenchanted”

Stream on Disney + on Nov. 24

“Disenchanted” sees Amy Adams reprise her role as Princess Giselle, who starts to second-guess her happily-ever-after story. After discovering life with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and teenage daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey) isn’t all she expected, she sets out to find her true happy ending. The film arrives over a decade after 2007’s “Enchanted.”

