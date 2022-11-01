ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed

The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade

On Friday, Talen Horton-Tucker returned to his old stomping ground for the first time since his offseason trade to the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the 6-foot-4 guard to face off against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in what was a revenge game of sorts for him. To be clear, however, […] The post Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
ClutchPoints

‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win

Jayson Tatum is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. A man of this stature demands a lot of attention wherever he goes, so you can be sure that the Boston Celtics star has a beefed-up security team with him at all times. As it turns out, there’s no better […] The post ‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Hornets looking to sign Miles Bridges after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence?

Miles Bridges saw his very promising NBA career come to a screeching halt after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. His felony case came to an end earlier this week with the Charlotte Hornets stud pleading no contest to the domestic violence charges. At this point, Bridges still remains without a team. […] The post RUMOR: Hornets looking to sign Miles Bridges after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers had a real chance to win their third straight game following a horrendous 0-5 start to the season, but instead, they got a massive beating at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Friday. While it’s easy to pin the blame on their 3-point shooting for the loss, LeBron James and […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has reportedly entered health and safety protocols and will miss Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, per Shams Charania. This news comes at a difficult time for Minnesota, as the Timberwolves have dropped 3 games in a row heading into Saturday. Nevertheless, they will still feel confident against this […] The post Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

