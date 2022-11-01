Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Brown drops truth bomb on De’Aaron Fox’s ‘superpower’ after thrilling Kings win vs. Magic
After missing a game, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox returned to active duty Saturday night against the Orlando Magic and again played the hero role for the team. Fox buried a game-winning shot from near half court to cap off another strong performance by the former Kentucky Wildcats star.
5-star Kentucky basketball commit leaves Kanye West’s Donda Academy for Overtime Elite
Donda Academy closed last week for the rest of the school year after Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. That’s left many students and athletes in limbo. Well, one of Donda’s best players, 5-star recruit Robert Dillingham, is officially leaving for Overtime Elite, per The Athletic. He’s currently committed to Kentucky basketball for next season.
‘Nike is a disgrace!’: Enes Freedom mercilessly slams Nike over shocking suspension of Nets star Kyrie Irving
It wasn’t just the Brooklyn Nets who suspended Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic scandal. On Friday, Nike announced that it was cutting ties with the embattled point guard and that they will no longer release his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker. NBA big man Ener Freedom was all for it....
Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade
On Friday, Talen Horton-Tucker returned to his old stomping ground for the first time since his offseason trade to the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the 6-foot-4 guard to face off against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in what was a revenge game of sorts for him. To be clear, however, […] The post Talen Horton-Tucker reveals Lakers star LeBron James’ endearing gesture after Jazz trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Warriors’ Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Paolo Banchero’s tremendous impact on Magic
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a big fan of Paolo Banchero. The four-time NBA champ has sung the Orlando Magic rookie’s praises before, and it was the same case yet again on Thursday night after Orlando logged their second win of the season against the Dubs. Green...
‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win
Jayson Tatum is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. A man of this stature demands a lot of attention wherever he goes, so you can be sure that the Boston Celtics star has a beefed-up security team with him at all times. As it turns out, there’s no better […] The post ‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Hornets looking to sign Miles Bridges after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence?
Miles Bridges saw his very promising NBA career come to a screeching halt after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. His felony case came to an end earlier this week with the Charlotte Hornets stud pleading no contest to the domestic violence charges. At this point, Bridges still remains without a team. […] The post RUMOR: Hornets looking to sign Miles Bridges after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder
The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors stars get shocking update ahead of Pelicans game
Major lineup changes are definitely coming for the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Just don’t expect their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans to be any indicator of what the Warriors will look like once Steve Kerr finally figures out a successful rotation. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry,...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had a real chance to win their third straight game following a horrendous 0-5 start to the season, but instead, they got a massive beating at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Friday. While it’s easy to pin the blame on their 3-point shooting for the loss, LeBron James and […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis get painfully honest on Lakers’ biggest problem in loss to Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s totally unexpected response to Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan question
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is a big fan of the late, great Kobe Bryant. As a matter of fact, one could argue that Tatum is one of Kobe’s biggest supporters in all of the NBA today. As it turns out, however, not even Tatum’s affinity toward the Los...
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game
Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has reportedly entered health and safety protocols and will miss Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, per Shams Charania. This news comes at a difficult time for Minnesota, as the Timberwolves have dropped 3 games in a row heading into Saturday. Nevertheless, they will still feel confident against this […] The post Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
