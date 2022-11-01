A series of unfortunate events play out in Blockbuster‘s Season 1 finale, laying the groundwork for a potential Season 2 of the workplace comedy. It all begins when Timmy arranges for former child star Lil’ Stevie (played by Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan) to make an in-store appearance, which quickly goes awry. He thus finds himself with a store full of aggravated customers when a solar storm wipes out the Internet. Without access to streaming services, everyone is desperate for DVDs — so desperate, in fact, that one customer rents a Jimmy Fallon movie. On purpose! Eventually, a fight...

26 MINUTES AGO