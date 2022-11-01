Read full article on original website
‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Winner Taylor Hale Recently Appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Taylor Hale won 'Big Brother' season 24 and shortly after, Hale made a cameo on the famous soap 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
Blockbuster EP: Season 2 Would Show 'What Happens When You Break the Unbreakable Man' — Grade the Finale
A series of unfortunate events play out in Blockbuster‘s Season 1 finale, laying the groundwork for a potential Season 2 of the workplace comedy. It all begins when Timmy arranges for former child star Lil’ Stevie (played by Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan) to make an in-store appearance, which quickly goes awry. He thus finds himself with a store full of aggravated customers when a solar storm wipes out the Internet. Without access to streaming services, everyone is desperate for DVDs — so desperate, in fact, that one customer rents a Jimmy Fallon movie. On purpose! Eventually, a fight...
‘Survivor’: 1 Former Castaway Accuses Tony Vlachos of Cheating
Tony Vlachos is the second two-time winner in 'Survivor' history, but one of his castmates from 'Survivor: Cagayan' accused Tony of cheating during the game.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
