Starkville, MS

Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
OKOLONA, MS
Tupelo police search for people burglarizing commercial buildings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for the people seen burglarizing several buildings. Investigators released the images from surveillance cameras. Police said the people in the pictures have broken into several commercial buildings around Tupelo. The incidents happened back in September. Anyone with information is asked to...
TUPELO, MS
Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
COLUMBUS, MS
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some new details in the case against a teenager accused of killing a 67-year-old man in his driveway. This is the mugshot of 16-year-old Tameron Ward. He’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie Corder. The shooting happened Sunday night...
COLUMBUS, MS
Emergency personnel take part in decontamination drill

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency medical personnel across Northeast Mississippi spent part of their day learning how to use decontamination equipment in case of a large-scale emergency. In the east parking lot of the Cadence Bank Arena, teams worked on mannequins, representing victims exposed to hazardous materials. Each victim...
TUPELO, MS
NMLETC holds graduation for 19 new law enforcement officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 19 men and women are now ready to protect and serve throughout Northeast Mississippi. Graduation ceremonies were held this morning for Class B-71 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The new officers lived at the Tupelo academy Monday through Friday for the past twelve weeks.
TUPELO, MS
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
West Point police arrest fifth suspect in September murder case

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — West Point police announced a fifth arrest in a September shooting that left one man dead. He's Terrance Rowe, 22, and he's charged with murder in the shooting death of Jerni White, 22. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 25 at the...
WEST POINT, MS
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
VERONA, MS
Mississippi State University reports 1.9% drop in student enrollment

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State, like many other universities, saw a slight decline in freshman enrollment. The school is reporting a 1.9% drop in enrollment over last year’s numbers. That means there are over 22,600 students on campus this fall. As far as first-time freshmen, MSU saw...
STARKVILLE, MS
High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest

A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS

