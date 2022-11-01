Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Related
Business News: REI store heading to Huntington
REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
longisland.com
TJ Maxx Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Plainview, NY
TJ Maxx has announced the grand opening oftheir new location at 401 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview, NY. On October 30th, TJ Maxx opened its doors at the newly renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center. The 24,000 square foot store has replaced Bed Bath & Beyond as an anchor tenant. TJ...
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
longisland.com
Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show at Hallockville Museum Farm Nov. 25-27
Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art and Gift Show returns to the North Fork for just one special weekend – Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27. Visit Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. in Riverhead and experience the transformation of its historic Naugles Barn into a holiday wonderland and unique shopping experience.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Fall Festival returns with a new tradition
The annual Freeport Fall Festival returned and was held in Woodcleft Avenue on Oct. 30. The Village of Freeport was thrilled with the significant number of residents who attended the event and participated in the celebrations and other festival-related activities. Visitors were able to observe the Halloween themed parade and...
New Pizzeria Opens For Business In Sound Beach
A new pizzeria is serving up specialty pies on Long Island. Marinelli’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 257 Echo Ave. in Sound Beach, officially opened for business on Friday, Oct. 28. The eatery's menu includes a variety of pies, including Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Chicken Marsala Pizza, Sicilian House Special,...
The Sundae Palace: Chocolate molds and edible crafts at a New Hyde Park family business
New Hyde Park, N.Y. - When an occasion calls for a football, a flower, or a high-heeled shoe made entirely of chocolate, the Sundae Palace gets to work.Sisters and co-owners Maria Masi, Gina Masi, and Aurora Hirschfeld oversee the shop's stacks of chocolate molds plus melting chips and edible decorations."You can come in and ask us to make orders for a birthday, a wedding," Gina said.Some shoppers bring in a photo to be printed in edible ink on edible paper for a special event. "We open up the box to give them their order, and their face just shines," she said.Others...
therealdeal.com
Greenport looks at suspending all development
A North Fork village popular with tourists and weekenders is considering hitting pause on all development. Trustees of Greenport passed a resolution last week calling for a public hearing on a potential development moratorium, the Suffolk Times reported. The hearing, opposed by Mayor George Hubbard Jr., will give members of the community a chance to weigh in on the topic.
longisland.com
12th Annual Huntington "Holiday Express" Parade with Santa & Live Entertainment, Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 26
The Town of Huntington's 12th Annual Holiday Parade and Heckscher Park Tree Lighting in Huntington is back for 2022 on Saturday, November 26th, kicking off at 5:00PM!. Main Street & Irwin Place (front of Town Hall) Dancin' Feet. ELECTRIC LIGHT PARADE. 5:00PM. Led by Grand Marshals:. Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti.
Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26
The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26 but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
27east.com
After Years of Wrangling, Schiavoni Family Will Replace Long Island Avenue Building in Sag Harbor That Was Razed During Gas Ball Cleanup
After years of wrangling with Sag Harbor Village officials over the replacement of a building that was torn down in 2008 as part of the remediation of the neighboring KeySpan... more. SAG HARBOR — Village Police were called to three locations this week to reports of the same woman refusing...
Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said. A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to […]
Tanger Outlets Riverhead Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Riverhead is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Calvin Klein and Bath & Body Works – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
midislandtimes.com
Levittown Council announces Halloween Horror House winners
Responses to Levittown Community Council’s Halloween Horror House Contest brought out numerous spectators at the winners’ homes this Halloween season. The following winners were selected: First place went to 3654 Mallard Road in Levittown, the home of Joseph and Roseann Castro. Joe is the mastermind behind “Mallard Manor”...
northforker.com
Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve
Our family is no stranger to nature walks and hikes. We have a running list of all the ones on the North Fork that we’ve experienced and while that list is long, we often find ourselves visiting the same handful time and time again. Then someone told me about Wolf Preserve in Southold.
Girl, 15, last seen outside Valley Stream High School on LI
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police were searching Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside Valley Stream Central High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police described Kameela Samlal as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants, and white […]
longisland.com
Missing Long Island Boater Identified, Online Fundraiser Held for Family
Police have idenified the missing boater whose pilotless vessel washed up on shore at Smith Point on Sunday as Todd Mauro, 52, of Ronkonkoma. Mauro left from the South Shore Boat Yard, at 57 Patchogue Street in Patchogue, according to police. He was last seen October 30 at approximately 11:30am.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
longisland.com
Nostalgia Throwback Bar Opens in Bethpage at One Eyed Jacks’ Spot
Want to relive the 1990s and early 2000s while sipping on a Mambo #5 tequila drink and answering throwback trivia questions? Then a new bar that just opened in Bethpage this fall called Nostalgia might be the place for you. Taking over for One Eyed Jacks, the bar taps into...
Comments / 0