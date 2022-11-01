The Detroit Lions finally broke their five-game losing streak in a very thrilling win over the Green Bay Packers, and they have their 2022 rookie class to thank. On the defensive line, rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal bookended the four-man front and brought the pressure consistently against Aaron Rodgers. While their box scores may look bleak, with just five tackles between the two of them, they made the most of their snaps. The Packers lost David Bakhtiari at left tackle due to an injury and the two Lions rookies capitalized. Hutchinson also recorded his first career interception, picking off Rodgers at the goal line.

DETROIT, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO