numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Sunday Night (Titans at Chiefs)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
numberfire.com
Zack Moss inactive for Colts in Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots. Moss was traded from Buffalo to Indy earlier in the week. But despite Jonathan Taylor being sidelined with an ankle sprain, the team has opted not to make Moss one of their actives Sunday. That leaves Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay as the available running backs.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
numberfire.com
Jeff Wilson to make Dolphins debut in Week 9
Running back Jeff Wilson will make his debut with the Miami Dolphins in their Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears. Wilson became a Dolphin at the NFL's trade deadline earlier this week, and should be able to slot right into their offense due to his familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel's system. With Chase Edmonds no longer in Miami, Wilson should be second in line for touches behind Raheem Mostert in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Update: Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) will not return in Week 9
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) active for Week 9
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) will play in the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Lazard has been dealing with a shoulder injury and missed the Packers' Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, but has been cleared to return this week against the Lions. He has been the top target for Aaron Rodgers when healthy so far this season.
numberfire.com
Chargers' DeAndre Carter (illness) expected to play in Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (illness) is expected to play in Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Carter is dealing with an illness but is expected to be available to face the Falcons on Sunday. With Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out, our models expect Carter to see 5.6 targets against Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) downgraded to questionable for Jazz Sunday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with adductor soreness. As a result, the team has added him to the injury report 9 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET start.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) out for Week 9 Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) for Monday's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens have been rattled by injuries yet again this season, and will hold star tight end Mark Andrews out for tomorrow's game against the Saints as they prepare to head into their Week 10 bye. Andrews has been banged up for weeks and was forced out of their Week 8 game early due to his injuries, so hopefully the extra time off will give him time to recover.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable in Week 9
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill's status remains in question after the Titans' quarterback followed a DNP on Wednesday with two limited practices. Expect Malik Willis to make his second career start under center if Tannehill is inactive versus a Kansas City unit ranked 29th in FanDuel points (21.7) allowed to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Jets' James Robinson (knee) available for Week 9
New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is available for Week 9's game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active against Buffalo on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 9.7 carries and catch 1.1 passes in Week 9. Robinson's...
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) officially active in Week 9
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift is dealing with both a shoulder and an ankle injury. After getting just 5 carries last weekend, he'll be active again, though the amount of work he receives is currently anyone's guess. Jamaal Williams should still have a large role, and Craig Reynolds will also garner some work.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson to 'play a lot' in Week 9
The NFL's Tom Pelissero reports that new Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will "play a lot" in his first game with the team in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, Hockenson began working with the team almost immediately after his trade from the...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will play in Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will be active for the first time with his new team as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Toney has made a quick recovery since joining the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the talented former first-round has recovered from the hamstring injuries he dealt with earlier this season. A fresh start with a creative play-caller like Andy Reid could be a huge boost for an exciting young player like Toney.
Rookie report: 2022 draft class helps bring Lions to victory over Packers
The Detroit Lions finally broke their five-game losing streak in a very thrilling win over the Green Bay Packers, and they have their 2022 rookie class to thank. On the defensive line, rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal bookended the four-man front and brought the pressure consistently against Aaron Rodgers. While their box scores may look bleak, with just five tackles between the two of them, they made the most of their snaps. The Packers lost David Bakhtiari at left tackle due to an injury and the two Lions rookies capitalized. Hutchinson also recorded his first career interception, picking off Rodgers at the goal line.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' James Conner (ribs) expected to play in Week 9
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) is expected to play in the team's Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Adam Schefter added that Conner will test out his injured ribs during the team's pre-game warmups before making an official decision about his health, but it does seem like the veteran back will suit up this week after missing the previous three games. If the team decides to limit his workload this week, Eno Benjamin would be the most likely candidate for change-of-pace touches.
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (illness) not expected to play in Pats' Week 9 game
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) is not expected to play in the team's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris missed significant practice this time with an illness, and is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts as he continues to recover. With Harris sidelined, the team should be expected to let Rhamondre Stevenson continue to handle the bulk of the running back opportunities.
