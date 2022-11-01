Middletown police investigating shooting at a hookah lounge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was injured following a shooting at a hookah lounge in Middletown on Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the Midnight Hookah Lounge on South Main Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, security told police there was a disturbance inside and everyone was asked to leave.

While people were leaving, security heard gunshots in the parking lot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, had already left the scene. Police were later notified that the victim arrived at Middlesex Hospital. He was transferred to Hartford Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Middletown Police at 860-638-4140.

