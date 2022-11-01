Read full article on original website
Re: Self-Appointed Assistant or Self-appointed Advisor to the Mayor – Letter to the Editor
After the council meeting on Tues 11/1, I feel it necessary to set the record straight on something council members seem to be focused on. I am not a self-appointed assistant or self-appointed advisor to the Mayor, nor have I ever been. This assertion about me is false and continues to be repeated. I thought it was funny at first, but I now realize this continued accusation may be used to delegitimize my standing in the community.
Headen-Inman House Special Event Nov. 6
The Headen-Inman House, a City-owned historic house, built in 1913 and moved to its present site at 1509 Warburton (at Don Ave.) in 1986 has served since 1987 as headquarters for the Santa Clara Arts & Historical Consortium (SCA&HC) which oversees a couple of Museum rooms within the house and publishes The Echo to promote the activities of arts, cultural, and historical groups in Santa Clara that are organizational members of the Consortium. Although closed during the COVID pandemic, this past year SCA&HC has tried, when volunteers available, to open the Headen-Inman House on the first Sunday of the month from 1-3 p.m. so visitors can get a mini-tour of the first floor of the building and see some of the historical artifacts on display in the house.
Sutter Student Wins District 4 Home Decorating Contest
Spooktacular displays throughout Santa Clara enthralled the young and old this Halloween. Santa Clara’s annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest did not fail to disappoint. Surrounded by jack-o-lanterns of all shapes and sizes, the home on Keith Lane won this year’s “Best of the Best” prize. Featuring a pumpkin-headed skeleton taller than a house on one side of the driveway and a haunted pirate ship on the other, there were plenty of scares to be had.
Santa Clara High 150th Anniversary
Milestone anniversaries have long helped human societies remember just how far they have come from their very beginnings. On Friday night, Santa Clara High celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary, 150 years of education. “1872, back when Santa Clara’s population was in the 1800s as well,” joked Santa Clara Principal Greg Shelby....
Levi’s Stadium Has Made $659M, Boosted City’s Bottom Line $21M
Since opening in 2014, Levi’s Stadium has brought in $659 million for Santa Clara’s Stadium Authority and added $21 million to the City of Santa Clara’s general fund, according to the Authority’s financial reports. In that time, the City’s general fund has profited by about $19 million from:
