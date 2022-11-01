The Headen-Inman House, a City-owned historic house, built in 1913 and moved to its present site at 1509 Warburton (at Don Ave.) in 1986 has served since 1987 as headquarters for the Santa Clara Arts & Historical Consortium (SCA&HC) which oversees a couple of Museum rooms within the house and publishes The Echo to promote the activities of arts, cultural, and historical groups in Santa Clara that are organizational members of the Consortium. Although closed during the COVID pandemic, this past year SCA&HC has tried, when volunteers available, to open the Headen-Inman House on the first Sunday of the month from 1-3 p.m. so visitors can get a mini-tour of the first floor of the building and see some of the historical artifacts on display in the house.

