Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for missing Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Police are asking for help looking for a 65-year-old man diagnosed with dementia. Police said Randy Harris was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday by a nurse at a medical facility on Arrow Street in southwest Atlanta. Police said he was wearing a white shirt, gray...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA

