fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home...
fox5atlanta.com
Man allegedly texted he 'always shoots first' after opening fire at rival gang members, Cobb DA says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a Cobb County jury found a man guilty of shooting at members of a rival gang. The Cobb County District Attorney's office said Taviair Dye received a 15-year sentence with 10 in custody after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
A social media post ended with 3 dead in DeKalb County, now a man is headed to prison
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 25-year-old Newnan man has been convicted of murder charges stemming from a deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery that left three people dead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction by jury trial in the...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb police fatally shoot man while investigating allegedly stolen car, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police shot and killed a man in Stone Mountain while investigating an alleged car theft. The GBI identified the man as 36-year-old Marando Salmon and no officers were injured. Officials said the DeKalb County Police Department officers went to Autumn...
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road. The authorities have not disclosed the identities or the number of people involved in the accident.
fox5atlanta.com
'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for missing Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Police are asking for help looking for a 65-year-old man diagnosed with dementia. Police said Randy Harris was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday by a nurse at a medical facility on Arrow Street in southwest Atlanta. Police said he was wearing a white shirt, gray...
Gwinnett County looking for input on county’s transportation plan
Gwinnett County officials are asking for public input on updating the county’s transportation plan. A series of three op...
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
