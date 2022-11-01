ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazen Thieves Crash Stolen Bentley Through Gate

By Steven Symes
 4 days ago
Everything is just fine…

There are those who would try convincing everyone that crime in the United States, and other countries, just isn’t out of control. However, cases like this high-profile theft of a Bentley in Miami help to highlight a problem that’s all too common. It helps that the owner of the pricey British luxury car is a famous sports agent, ensuring the local news covered the theft. But the sad thing is this could happen to anyone, even the single mother who only owns a Hyundai Elantra.

The crime caper went down in the wee early morning hours of October 20. A surveillance camera caught the whole thing and the owner, Drew Rosenhaus, shared the footage with the local news. He called the theft “crazy” and went on to say the thieves “have to be stopped.”

Rosenhaus says he’s glad to be shining a light on this problem. We’re glad he is as well, because far too many people still think car theft is some niche problem in the US. The fact is it’s explosively out of control and seems to only be getting worse. Chances are you or someone you know could fall victim in the near future.

We’re glad more people are waking up to the fact car thieves have become incredibly emboldened in many areas. Chalk it up to a lack of police, few consequences for stealing cars, and plenty of financial gain available for those participating in the crime. What it all comes down to is people are losing their rides, having to jump through a million hoops with their insurance, and in some cases it’s costing them dearly.

Even more concerning is the fact that almost unchecked car theft in some areas has led to something far more dangerous: an increase in carjackings. In either crime, the potential that someone could be hurt or killed is enough that action needs to be taken.

Source: WSVN-TV

Images via YouTube

