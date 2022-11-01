ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized

ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Did the Donovan Mitchell trade potentially change the NBA?

Did the Cleveland Cavaliers change the NBA with the Donovan Mitchell trade?. When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, there were a lot of people who had a lot of different opinions. People suggested that the Cavs overpaid for Mitchell, while others claimed Mitchell isn’t much of an upgrade over Collin Sexton, and others wondered how the team would be able to manage Mitchell next to Darius Garland.
Erickson Lubin: Minor setback to a major comeback

After suffering a stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in April, Erickson Lubin is determined to not let that speed bump get in the way of another title shot. Erickson’ The Hammer’ Lubin (24-2) is a 27-year-old super welterweight out of Orlando, FL, who was considered a highly touted prospect after turning pro back in 2013. After paying his dues on the way up the rankings, the opportunity of a lifetime was presented in the form of facing Jermell Charlo for the WBC title. At the time, he was 22 years old and ready to take on the world. Things didn’t necessarily go his way as Charlo stopped him in the first round, and fans started questioning whether Lubin was the real deal or a bust.
