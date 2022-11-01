After suffering a stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in April, Erickson Lubin is determined to not let that speed bump get in the way of another title shot. Erickson’ The Hammer’ Lubin (24-2) is a 27-year-old super welterweight out of Orlando, FL, who was considered a highly touted prospect after turning pro back in 2013. After paying his dues on the way up the rankings, the opportunity of a lifetime was presented in the form of facing Jermell Charlo for the WBC title. At the time, he was 22 years old and ready to take on the world. Things didn’t necessarily go his way as Charlo stopped him in the first round, and fans started questioning whether Lubin was the real deal or a bust.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO