BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.

BEVERLY HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO