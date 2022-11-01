Read full article on original website
Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store
BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.
Faygo celebrates 115th birthday on Friday
(WXYZ) — Friday marks the 115th anniversary of the launch of Faygo in Detroit. The popular beverage company launched on Nov. 4, 1907. According to their website, Russian immigrant bakers Ban and Perry Feigenson began transforming their frosting flavors into the Faygo flavors, and in 1921, they shorted Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works to Faygo.
Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
Digital lottery for 'Hamilton' in Detroit will offer $10 tickets to each show
(WXYZ) — The Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" is returning to Detroit this month, and with it comes the digital lottery with $10 tickets for each performance. The show is playing at the Fisher Theatre from Nov. 15 through Dec. 14, and the lottery will have 40 tickets for each performance at $10.
Emagine theaters adding Big Sean-themed snack combo to support local charities
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership with Detroit-native and rapper Big Sean to create a new menu option featuring the star's favorite movie snack combo and a custom designed t-shirt while supporting two charities. Beginning November 10, the Big Sean Cinema Mix will be...
Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
Detroiters health impacted by disappearing grocery stores
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The latest Detroit food metrics report shows that Detroit has lost 10 grocery stores since 2017. The Family Dollar on Jefferson was a grocery store up until recent years. "There was a food express grocery store, it was a pillar for many years," said Joy Horton,...
81-year-old Hazel Park man fills house with crafted floral bouquets after losing wife
(WXYZ) — After losing his love, a Hazel Park man is spending his time doing something that keeps his late wife’s memory alive — and hoping to spread joy to others. At 81 years old, EJ Price still remembers the exact date. "1962, September 16," said EJ.
Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory from 11 AM to 9 PM. Gusts should be from 40 mph to 50 mph.
WIND ADVISORY FOR METRO DETROIT TODAY FROM 11 AM - 9 PM FOR GUSTS TO 45-50 MPH POSSIBLE. Today: WIND ADVISORY...Windy day with gusts of 45-50 mph in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be after noon moving west to east. High of 70°. Wind: SW 20-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph.
Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer make stops in metro Detroit as Election Day nears
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are just five days away from Election Day and both candidates for governor are traveling the state making one last push. Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon were in metro Detroit Thursday, making stops in Warren and in Taylor, respectively. At...
Former Birmingham mayor no longer facing eviction after protests
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is not every day you see a protest along the streets of Birmingham, but on Thursday, there was a rally outside the Baldwin House Senior Living apartments. Supporters of a former mayor made it clear: They don’t want her evicted. Protesters called on...
RSV, bed capacity concerns prompt hospital visitor age restrictions
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — April Miller and her 4-year-old son, Austin, spent an afternoon at the park. She said concerns about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) led administrators at Austin's preschool to clean the building. "I don’t know too much about (RSV), but I know my son, his school is...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit. Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis,...
Corewell Health institutes visitor restrictions for kids amid spike in RSV cases
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is currently facing a large volume of patients with viral respiratory illnesses, including patients with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Beginning Monday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m., Corewell Health East will implement additional visitation restrictions at its eight hospitals.
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by Dearborn teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit. Wayne County's Republican Party chair claims a woman protesting the rally bit her in the arm. 7 Action News has now confirmed the alleged attacker is a teacher in the Dearborn Public School district.
Election officials prep for counting votes after polls close on Tuesday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are counting down to Election Day, now just five days away. The campaign trail is heating up as county clerks prepare for voters. We reported continuously the night of and the days after the 2020 election about concerns and accusations of how ballots were counted inside Huntington Place, then known as TCF Center.
WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days
DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can. Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit. At...
Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election
(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
