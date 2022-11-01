ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Faygo celebrates 115th birthday on Friday

(WXYZ) — Friday marks the 115th anniversary of the launch of Faygo in Detroit. The popular beverage company launched on Nov. 4, 1907. According to their website, Russian immigrant bakers Ban and Perry Feigenson began transforming their frosting flavors into the Faygo flavors, and in 1921, they shorted Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works to Faygo.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Emagine theaters adding Big Sean-themed snack combo to support local charities

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership with Detroit-native and rapper Big Sean to create a new menu option featuring the star's favorite movie snack combo and a custom designed t-shirt while supporting two charities. Beginning November 10, the Big Sean Cinema Mix will be...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiters health impacted by disappearing grocery stores

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The latest Detroit food metrics report shows that Detroit has lost 10 grocery stores since 2017. The Family Dollar on Jefferson was a grocery store up until recent years. "There was a food express grocery store, it was a pillar for many years," said Joy Horton,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Former Birmingham mayor no longer facing eviction after protests

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is not every day you see a protest along the streets of Birmingham, but on Thursday, there was a rally outside the Baldwin House Senior Living apartments. Supporters of a former mayor made it clear: They don’t want her evicted. Protesters called on...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

RSV, bed capacity concerns prompt hospital visitor age restrictions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — April Miller and her 4-year-old son, Austin, spent an afternoon at the park. She said concerns about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) led administrators at Austin's preschool to clean the building. "I don’t know too much about (RSV), but I know my son, his school is...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit. Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis,...
OAK PARK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Corewell Health institutes visitor restrictions for kids amid spike in RSV cases

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is currently facing a large volume of patients with viral respiratory illnesses, including patients with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Beginning Monday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m., Corewell Health East will implement additional visitation restrictions at its eight hospitals.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Election officials prep for counting votes after polls close on Tuesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are counting down to Election Day, now just five days away. The campaign trail is heating up as county clerks prepare for voters. We reported continuously the night of and the days after the 2020 election about concerns and accusations of how ballots were counted inside Huntington Place, then known as TCF Center.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election

(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy