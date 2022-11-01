Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
wbrc.com
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
wbrc.com
Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
Person of interest in police custody after propane tank, burned clothes found near Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person of interest was taken into custody by the FBI earlier today in Birmingham after a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire were found near a synagogue in the city. According to a statement from the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to Temple Beth-El on Friday […]
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department was notified at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspicious package left near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue. The security director for Temple Beth-El responded to the location and observed what appeared to be a backpack near the synagogue.
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
wbrc.com
Community members react to frightening incidents at Temple Beth-El
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El is back open for service after first responders were called there twice in one day. It all started around 5 a.m. on Friday when Birmingham Police Department (BPD) got a call of a fire under the building. That’s when they found that a propane tank wrapped in clothing that had been ignited. There was no damage to the synagogue and no one was injured.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police would like your help in solving a 2017 double homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department issued a request for assistance in solving a double h0micide from 2017. According to a news release, two people were shot and killed inside their home on 30th Street in Ensley one day after Christmas. Stella Truitt and Anthony Shuford were identified...
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
wbrc.com
‘It’s unacceptable’: Two shootings in Tuscaloosa in less than a week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has seen two shootings in less than a week, with the most recent happening overnight in Temerson Square near downtown on Wednesday morning. Tuscaloosa police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the entertainment district of Termerson Square, an area off 4th Street...
Former corrections officer pleads guilty to smuggling cell phones, drugs in Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A former corrections officer at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility has pleaded guilty to being involved in smuggling cell phones, drugs and other contraband into the prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Alabama reports. Wilson Brian Clemons, 32, of Jasper, was charged with one count of conspiracy and one […]
Suspect indicted in DUI crash deaths of 2 Hoover children now jailed in Alabama after 2021 capture in Mexico
A Shelby County man has been indicted in a 2020 DUI crash that killed two siblings in Hoover, and now is back in Alabama. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Shane Anagnos, 48, on two reckless murder charges in the deaths of Serris Prude, 8, and Emryhe Prude, 11.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force looking to grow its numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first thing up for the new commander for the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force is getting more people involved in the fight to get drugs off the streets. Lieutenant Joe McGee is a week into his new role. The first issue he plans to...
wvtm13.com
Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
