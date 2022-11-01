Things are weird. Not unprecedented, but uncommonly intense. There’s the Big Lie (and the Big Liar, still at it, no respite), and hardly a ripple of rebuttal — with the noble exception of Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger. Violent rhetoric unleashes political violence (“Where’s Nancy?”). Voter suppression, intimidation. And conspiracy theories, some unimaginably grotesque, including the one about litter boxes in schools that has been repeated — with a straight face — by a major party candidate for governor of Minnesota (governor? Minnesota!).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO