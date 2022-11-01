Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet,...
What counts as better off?
Things are weird. Not unprecedented, but uncommonly intense. There’s the Big Lie (and the Big Liar, still at it, no respite), and hardly a ripple of rebuttal — with the noble exception of Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger. Violent rhetoric unleashes political violence (“Where’s Nancy?”). Voter suppression, intimidation. And conspiracy theories, some unimaginably grotesque, including the one about litter boxes in schools that has been repeated — with a straight face — by a major party candidate for governor of Minnesota (governor? Minnesota!).
Comments / 0