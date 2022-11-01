Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
KING-5
Freedom of gender expression in couple dance hits Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — Hustle dance, which used to be popular in the 70s, is now back to life in Seattle. A former ballroom dancer and principal dancer at Martha Graham, Abdiel Jacobsen — known by their professional name Abdiel — is a big advocate for the dance and its values.
Who is the most famous person in Tacoma?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
The Suburban Times
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
This Washington City Is One Of The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: 'Jagged Little Pill,' a Toy Show, and 'Murder on the Orient Express'
Jagged Little Pill is Coming to the Paramount Theatre. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is making its way to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre from Nov. 8-13. The musical is based on a book written by Diablo Cody and features hit songs by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard. Click here to grab tickets to this iconic Broadway show.
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
5 things to know Friday
Tricky travel conditions over mountain passes and moderate to heavy rainfall are expected in areas of western Washington Friday as a series of weather events move into the region. The series of incoming weather events prompted the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories across the Puget Sound region....
thurstontalk.com
The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It
It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
myeverettnews.com
Saturday Everett Storm Updates
10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
Crosscut.com
Podcast | What Chief Joseph needed Seattle to hear in 1903
When he arrived in Seattle in 1903, Chief Joseph had a message to deliver and a public interested in hearing it. He had become a kind of celebrity, though the nature of his renown was complicated. A leader of the Wallowa band of the Nez Perce Tribe, Joseph had joined...
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Everett Herald rescinds legislative endorsement after discovering ‘misrepresentations’
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The editorial board of the Everett Herald newspaper rescinded the endorsement of a state legislative candidate after the paper said it found “serious misrepresentations” in the candidate’s work history. Tuesday the board changed the paper’s endorsement from Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers, to current...
KUOW
Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness
People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
Comments / 0