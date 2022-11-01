Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
CAPITOL RECAP: November 5, 2022
ELECTION 2022: In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to and...
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
dailyegyptian.com
Candidates for key judicial positions in Southern Illinois: How do they rate?
An open position on the Fifth District Appellate court is on the ballot for November 8, but neither candidate gets a recommendation from the bar association or their peers. The Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court of Illinois serves eight judicial circuits and 48 counties in Southern Illinois. The Illinois State...
Effingham Radio
Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race
Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
advantagenews.com
Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
wsiu.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
Herald & Review
Election Day forecast: Illinois statehouse reporter Brenden Moore's predictions
SPRINGFIELD — Earlier this year, what once seemed like an inevitably good year for Republicans was thrown out of whack by the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion. Democrats started to believe that they could defy political gravity and avoid...
NBC Chicago
What Changes if the Illinois Workers Rights Amendment Passes, and When Would it Take Effect?
When Illinois voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, the very first thing that will appear at the top of their ballot is a constitutional amendment called the “Worker’s Rights Amendment.”. The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers...
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
Wanted Illinois man: suspect in a crime in August
Illinois State Police are looking for a suspect that is accused of killing a man in East St. Louis in August 2022
Man charged with sending death threat to Illinois gubernatorial candidate
A Chicago man has been charged with sending Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
wsiu.org
State Week: Attacks continue until the end
Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
