Illinois State

wsiu.org

CAPITOL RECAP: November 5, 2022

ELECTION 2022: In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to and...
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Effingham Radio

Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race

Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
advantagenews.com

Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor

With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
wsiu.org

State Week: Attacks continue until the end

Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL

